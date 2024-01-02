Stassi Schroeder is “unwell” over an internet conspiracy theory that she and Gypsy Rose Blanchard are related.

The new theory comes courtesy of Dr. Adina Newman, otherwise known as My Family Genie. “Who spent the whole day researching Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s family tree? 🙋‍♀️. More specifically, I focused on her maternal side,” Newman shared via Instagram on Sunday, December 31. “And let me tell you, Cajuns and Acadians basically everywhere! If you know anything about Cajuns and Acadians, they are endogamous, a small founder population and keeping it within the family for generations.”

Newman explained that there are “some family names” from Acadia on Schroeder’s paternal grandmother’s side.

“Still digging because Gypsy Rose and Stassi are related distantly in a bazillion different ways,” Newman added, claiming that the duo are “at minimum 11th cousins, Stassi is 10th cousins once removed with [Gypsy Rose’s mother] Dee Dee.”

Schroeder — who is no stranger to an internet conspiracy theory or true crime story — was quick to comment on Newman’s post.

“Omg I’m unwell 😂😂😂💀💀💀🪦🪦🪦,” Schroeder, 35, wrote via Instagram on Sunday. Newman wrote back, saying, “I love this for you ❤️.”

Gypsy was released from prison late last month after serving seven years for second-degree murder. She was initially sentenced to 10 years but was granted parole in September 2023.

In 2015, Gypsy was arrested alongside then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, after her allegedly abusive mom, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, was found dead with multiple stab wounds. Dee Dee was believed to have suffered from the psychological disorder Munchausen syndrome by proxy, in which a caregiver displays attention-seeking behavior. Dee Dee’s alleged condition caused Gypsy to believe that she suffered from various serious illnesses growing up and left her wheelchair-bound.

Following the death of her mother, Gypsy became a household name after various documentaries and TV shows — including 2019’s The Act, starring Joey King — were released.

In a second Instagram post, Newman declared that Schroeder is related to her Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney in addition to Gypsy.

“Let’s add to the family tree!” Newman wrote, referencing a December 2021 post in which she revealed that Schroeder and Maloney were distantly related. Per her recent research, Newman said “Stassi and Katie are more closely related” on a different ancestral line.

“That means Katie is also related to Gypsy Rose Blanchard!” Newman concluded. “Gypsy is 11th cousins once removed with Katie and 11 cousins with Stassi (counted generations wrong in the prior post, but made the correction).”