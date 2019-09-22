



King, 20, who is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her portrayal of Blanchard, spoke to Us Weekly at the Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA pre-Emmy party on Saturday, September 21, ahead of the award show.

“I just want her to be happy. She’s been through so much and so if her fiancé makes her happy, I think that’s great,” the Kissing Booth actress told Us. “If he doesn’t, I don’t think she should be with him. I want the universe to bless her with happiness now. She deserves it.”

Arquette, 51, who plays Blanchard’s mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in the series, shared a similar sentiment while speaking to Us at the Creative Coalition’s Annual Television Humanitarian Awards Gala on Saturday night.

“I don’t really have an opinion because it’s her personal relationship and, you know, I hope she has a happy life,” the Escape at Dannemora star shared.

The Act is an eight-episode series about the 2015 crime that saw Gypsy’s then-boyfriend Nicolas Godejohn murder Dee Dee.

The show follows the story of Dee Dee, who claimed her daughter suffered from muscular dystrophy, asthma, sleep apnea and leukemia, and even fed her through a feeding tube throughout her childhood. As Gypsy got older, she realized she was completely healthy — Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Gypsy orchestrated the killing with Godejohn, who was ultimately convicted of first-degree murder and is currently serving a life sentence in prison.

Gypsy, 28, for her part, took a plea deal in July 2015 and is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, where she will be eligible for parole in 2023. She will be 32.

In Touch Weekly broke the news of Gypsy’s engagement to Ken in April, and the two briefly ended their engagement later that month. In August, Gypsy’s stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, told In Touch that Gypsy and Ken were back together.

“[The] engagement is on, but [they are] taking things slow and want to keep their relationship as private as possible,” Kristy said at the time. “But things can change. And if it changes … the rest will be kept private until they are ready for people to know. … [They] are keeping their personal lives personal from here on out.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

