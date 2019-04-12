Gypsy Rose Blanchard is reportedly engaged to a man she met while serving time in prison for her mother Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder.

In Touch broke the news on Thursday, April 11. “She keeps him very private,” family friend Fancy Macelli told the magazine of the 27-year-old’s beau. “We’re not going to release his name or anything like that, but she does have a fiancé. That’s something she wouldn’t have ever been able to do with her mom: be engaged.”

Macelli said that the couple met via a pen pal program. “He started writing her and then visited her,” she explained. “They just grew to have a relationship. … They’re taking it slow. They don’t know exactly what they’re going to do when she gets out. It’s a long way down the road, obviously, so things can change.”

According to the By Proxy author, Gypsy’s father, Ron Blanchard, and stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, have a relationship with her fiancé. “They’re actually going to meet him next month, but they’ve been communicating with him for a long time through phone calls, emails, all of that,” she revealed.

Gypsy reportedly keeps her romance with the mystery man intact with in-person visits and by talking “at least several times a week, if not more.”

The Blanchard story made headlines following Dee Dee’s death in 2015. BuzzFeed reported in 2016 that Dee Dee faked her daughter’s illnesses, leading Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, to murder her.

Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July 2015 and is serving a 10-year prison sentence. Godejohn received life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder.

The ordeal has since been adapted into a Hulu series titled The Act, which stars Joey King and Patricia Arquette. The streaming company’s CEO, Randy Freer, announced on Thursday that the anthology series “has driven more new subscribers to series than any other Hulu original in the first month.”

