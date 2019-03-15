Patricia Arquette: David Arquette Is ‘Doing Very Well’ After Heart Attack

Two weeks after revealing that brother David Arquette had recently suffered a heart attack, Patricia Arquette gave Us Weekly an uplifting update about the 47-year-old.

“He’s doing well! He’s doing very well,” Patricia, 50, exclusively told Us at the premiere of her new Hulu drama, The Act, at New York City’s Whitby Hotel on Thursday, March 14.

The Medium alum opened up about David’s health scare on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month while discussing the Scream 4 actor’s recent return to the wrestling ring. “He was the world champion of wrestling many, many years ago, so this is a revival of his wrestling career,” she said, referring to David’s 2000 WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

“And so he started wrestling again and it is scary, you know? I mean, he’s older now, he had a heart attack and now he’s wrestling,” Patricia added, noting that the heart attack happened within the past year and a half.

David had another medical crisis in November 2018 after participating in what he called a “wrestling death match” against professional wrestler Nick Gage in Los Angeles. He later opened up about the intense bout on Twitter, writing, “I knew it was violent and potentially bloody, but I truly did not know the extent of what I was participating in. However, I take responsibility for putting myself in that situation.”

At Thursday’s premiere, Patricia also raved about her niece Coco, David’s 14-year-old daughter with ex-wife Courteney Cox. “Coco is a cutie, a sweetheart,” the Oscar winner told Us. “She’s very kind, gentle, sweet — a cool kid, and very talented. She’s a really good little actress. She looks a lot like our mom, her grandma [late actress Brenda Olivia Nowak].”

David, who was married to Cox from 1999 to 2013, wed Christina McLarty in 2015. He and McLarty, 37, are the parents of two sons: Charlie, 4, and Gus, 2. The Friends alum, meanwhile, has been in an off-and-on relationship with Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid since 2014.

With reporting by Fortune Benatar

