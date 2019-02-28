David Arquette Had Heart Attack Before Wrestling Return, Says Sister Patricia

A scary situation. Patricia Arquette revealed that her brother David Arquette suffered a heart attack prior to partaking in a dangerous wrestling match in November 2018.

David, who was crowned the WCW World Heavyweight Champion in 2000, recently returned to the sport after recovering from his injuries.

“He was the world champion of wrestling many, many years ago, so this is a revival of his wrestling career,” Patricia, 50, said during her Thursday, February 28, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “And so he started wrestling again and it is scary, you know? I mean, he’s older now, he had a heart attack and now he’s wrestling.”

The Oscar winner told DeGeneres, 61, that her youngest brother, 47, had the health scare “a year ago” or “a year and a half ago.” She added: “It really scares me, so I don’t watch the matches, because it would terrify me too much.”

In November 2018, the Scream alum revealed he had been hospitalized due to injuries he sustained during a “wrestling death match.”

“I knew it was violent and potentially bloody, but I truly did not know the extent of what I was participating in. However, I take responsibility for putting myself in that situation. … I want to state again that this is not traditional wrestling and I have the utmost respect for that sport,” he wrote via Twitter at the time, noting that he will proceed with caution when he wrestles in the future. “I also want to apologize to the professional wrestling world for any negative attention this might have brought … and I have zero plans to be involved in a match like this again. … I am looking forward to getting back into the ring, under much different circumstances — in the near future.”

Patricia previously discussed the In Case of Emergency actor’s wellbeing during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards. “It terrifies us a bit as a family,” she admitted at the time of her brother’s favorite hobby. “We really are kind of scared, but also excited and it’s beautiful. I mean, David has lived his life to the fullest and this is something that he’s always truly loved.”

Us Weekly has reached out to David’s rep for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!