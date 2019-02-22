Jamming out with Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid! The couple opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about playing music together.

“I play the piano a little bit,” the Friends alum, 54, told Us Weekly at the Hollywood for Science Gala in Bel Air on Thursday, February 21. “I’m not great, but I love it. We play a lot. Not necessarily together because there’s only one piano.”

The Snow Patrol band member, 42, added that Cox is “a really good piano player,” but joked the couple “haven’t started a band yet.”

“He plays the guitar when I play the piano sometimes,” Cox explained. “He plays everything.”

While the former Cougar Town star joked that her beau is making her “into a pop star,” McDaid told Us that Cox has “a lot of potential.”

Cox and McDaid got engaged in June 2014 after six months of dating. While they called it quits a year and a half later, they eventually reconciled. The actress referred to the singer as The One during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year.

“He’s my partner. That’s what he calls it: ‘partner.’ And I’m from Alabama, so you don’t really say ‘partner’ unless you’re in the same sex,” she told Kimmel on January 7. “He’s my guy. He’s my one. But saying ‘partner’ is difficult for me. Like, I was in Atlanta not that long ago, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m supposed to meet my partner in Section F.’ And they were like, ‘Oh, I’m sure she’s going to be there. Don’t worry.’”

Cox, who shares 14-year-old daughter Coco with ex-husband David Arquette, recently made headlines after the private plane she was on with Jennifer Aniston was forced to make an emergency landing because it lost a wheel during takeoff. The Scream star addressed the situation while speaking to Us on Thursday, noting the BFFs still managed to make the Cabo trip “fun.”

“I’m not scared of flying anymore,” Cox told Us. “Actually, it was a really safe landing and we were all OK. The thought of it was much worse than it actually was.”

With reporting by Antonia Blyth

