Johnny McDaid has no problem calling girlfriend Courteney Cox his partner. But that terminology doesn’t come so naturally to the actress!

“He’s my partner,” Cox, 54, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, January 7. “That’s what he calls it: ‘partner.’ And I’m from Alabama, so you don’t really say ‘partner’ unless you’re in the same sex.”

She elaborated: “He’s my guy. He’s my one. But saying ‘partner’ is difficult for me. Like, I was in Atlanta not that long ago, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m supposed to meet my partner in Section F.’ And they were like, ‘Oh, I’m sure she’s going to be there. Don’t worry.’”

The Friends star and the Snow Patrol rocker, 42, got engaged in June 2014 after six months of dating. They ended the engagement a year and a half later but eventually reconciled.

In October 2018, McDaid exclusively revealed his holiday plans to Us Weekly, saying he enjoys spending time with Cox and Coco, the SAG Award winner’s 14-year-old daughter whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette.

“You know, we have a big family. I am one of six kids,” the Northern Irish musician told Us. “We’re kind of growing as it is, and Courteney and Coco often come over and we all have a big gathering.”

He added: “We get a house somewhere and we all get together for Ireland, so the tradition is just to gather and then see what happens. We don’t like to predict what happens because it’s pretty unpredictable.”

Cox, who told Us at the time that watching Coco “evolve and grow” is “an incredible experience,” is eager to have a baby with McDaid too.

“I mean, I could carry someone else’s egg,” the Cougar Town alum told NewBeauty in June 2017. “I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is. I know it’s crazy, but I would.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!