Gypsy Rose Blanchard Has Called Off Her Engagement

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a single woman. The 28-year-old has ended her engagement to Ken, according to E! News. Blanchard has been in prison since 2015 after organizing the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

The pair were reportedly set to get married in January while Gypsy was in prison. Both parties are “brokenhearted over the situation” but still have love from each other, the outlet continued.

In Touch broke the news of Blanchard’s engagement in April.

“She keeps him very private,” family friend Fancy Macelli told the magazine at the time. “We’re not going to release his name or anything like that, but she does have a fiancé. That’s something she wouldn’t have ever been able to do with her mom: be engaged.”

She added: “He started writing her and then visited her. They just grew to have a relationship. … They’re taking it slow. They don’t know exactly what they’re going to do when she gets out. It’s a long way down the road, obviously, so things can change.”

Dee Dee was murdered in June 2015 by Gypsy’s then-boyfriend Nicolas Godejohn. He was convicted of first-degree murder and is currently serving a life sentence. Throughout Gypsy’s life, Dee Dee claimed her daughter suffered from muscular dystrophy, asthma, sleep apnea and leukemia. She also fed her through a feeding tube. After Gypsy realized what her mother was doing — and that she was completely healthy — she orchestrated the murder with Godejohn.

The investigation into what Dee Dee had done to her daughter pointed to Munchausen by proxy, a syndrome in which a person fakes another’s illness in hope of benefitting from that. The story was adapted into a Hulu series titled The Act earlier this year.

Godejohn spoke out from prison about his feelings for Gypsy in an interview last month for an Oxygen special.

“It was a very deep, intimate relationship. She told me everything. She told me her mom abused her,” he said on Gypsy Rose & Nick: A Love To Kill For. “I wanted to make sure her mom was not going to harm her anymore.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!