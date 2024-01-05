Gypsy Rose Blanchard is planning her future now that she’s out of prison, and she knows exactly who she wants to work with on her next project: Kim Kardashian.

“I think it would be cool because she has a huge platform for prison reform, and I have been in prison,” Blanchard, 32, told Extra in an interview published on Friday, January 5. “So, I think having those two elements, I think we could probably do some good for the world.”

Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who allegedly abused her throughout her childhood. In 2015, Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were arrested after Dee Dee was found dead from multiple stab wounds in her Springfield, Missouri, home. She was 48.

Gypsy, who planned the crime with Godejohn, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016. She was granted parole in September 2023. (Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)

While Kardashian hasn’t weighed in on potentially collaborating with Gypsy, it’s true that the reality star, 43, is passionate about prison reform. Kardashian previously worked with former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to procure a pardon for Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison in 1996 after she was convicted on drug charges.

In 2018, Trump, 77, granted her clemency and commuted her sentence. Kardashian has since worked to free several other formerly incarcerated people, including Momolu Stewart, Judith Negron and Tynice Hall.

Kardashian has also been studying to become a lawyer, as she revealed in a 2019 interview with Vogue. She announced in December 2021 that she passed the baby bar exam, which tests students who haven’t gone to law school.

“Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram at the time. “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!”

The Skims cofounder went on to give a shout-out to her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was a lawyer before his 2003 death.

“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” Kim wrote. “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”