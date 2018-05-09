Leaving her mark. Kim Kardashian opened up about her work to free Alice Johnson, a first-time offender who is currently serving a life sentence behind bars on a nonviolent drug conviction.

“I’ve been in communication with the White House and trying to bring her case to the president’s desk and figure out how we can get her out,” the reality star, 37, told The Mic on Wednesday, May 9. “That’s such a huge step from where we started with that not even being on their radar … If you think about a decision you’ve made in your life and you get life without the possibility of parole for your first-time nonviolent offense, there’s just something so wrong with that.”

Earlier this month, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are fully invested in 62-year-old Johnson’s case. “Kim read about Alice on social media and privately arranged for a high profile criminal defense attorney to be her lawyer, including paying her legal feeds,” said one insider. “Kim did this not seeking or wanting any publicity.”

According to a second pal, West, 40, hopes to use his close bond with President Donald Trump to advocate for Johnson’s release. “Kanye has been super vocal supporting Trump and it seems there is a motive — one being the release of Chicago inmates,” the source noted. “Kim and Kanye have been paying the legal bills and fighting to get a handful of people out of jail. Kim hired lawyers to have them both freed and is paying their legal bills.”

During her interview with The Mic, the KKW Beauty founder revealed what she’d tell Trump, 71, to convince him to grant Johnson clemency. “I would explain to him that, just like everybody else, we can make choices in our lives that we’re not proud of and that we don’t think through all the way,” she said. “I really do believe that she’s going to really thrive outside of prison and I would just urge him to please pardon her.”

Kardashian also explained why she holds this cause so close to her heart. “Where I’m at in my life right now, just like, to go and spend my money buying material things just doesn’t satisfy me the way that it used to,” the Selfish author admitted. “To save someone’s life and do that once a year, then that would make [my] heart fuller.”

Added the makeup mogul: “I’ll do whatever it takes to get her out.”

