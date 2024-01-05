Joy Behar misspoke while interviewing Gypsy Rose Blanchard on The View, resulting in her accidentally condoning the illegal actions that landed Blanchard in prison.

“[If] you’re watching right now, please listen to me [and] heed my words that you are not alone in this situation, there are other ways out. I did it the wrong way,” Blanchard, 32, said on the Friday, January 5, broadcast of The View.

Behar, 80, replied, “No, no, no, don’t say that. You had no choice.”

Blanchard was quick to reiterate that she did make the “wrong” decision and thus “paid [her] dues.”

Related: Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Pop Culture Relevance Explained: TV Shows and More Law & Crime/YouTube Gypsy Rose Blanchard has made headlines for more than just murder. Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence. She was granted parole in September of that year. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016, the year after her allegedly abusive mother, Clauddine […]

Gypsy Rose and then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested in 2015 for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, after Dee Dee had been found dead of multiple stab wounds at age 48. Gypsy Rose and Godejohn, now 34, planned to murder her mother, who had allegedly abused Gypsy Rose throughout her childhood, lying to her about fake illnesses. Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. After serving seven years behind bars, Gypsy Rose was granted parole in September 2023. She was officially released in December 2023.

After Gypsy Rose clarified on Friday that she’s repented for her actions, Behar realized she had interpreted the conversation wrong.

“Oh, you mean that part?” Behar replied, making a face. “Never mind!”

Cohost Ana Navarro chimed in and extended her hand toward Behar, adding, “Murder is wrong, Joy.”

Gypsy Rose concurred with Navarro, 52, reiterating, “Yes, murder is wrong.”

Related: Celebrity Mugshots See which stars have been behind bars, ranging from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon

The View was Gypsy Rose’s second public interview since her release from prison. She first spoke to Good Morning America in a sit-down that aired earlier on Friday.

“I felt a little bit like I was dropped in a different world,” she told broadcaster Deborah Roberts on GMA. “Because you don’t realize how much you’re restricted in prison. I felt like I was in a black-and-white world and I just stepped into technicolor. It was amazing.”

Gypsy Rose further stressed that she doesn’t “even associate with that little girl anymore.” She said, “Like, I know that’s me. But at the same time, that isn’t me anymore. … I didn’t want [my mother] dead. I just wanted out of my situation. And I thought that was the only way out.”

Since her release, Gypsy Rose has been exploring her freedom and leaning on her marriage to Ryan Anderson.

“I love you, and you love me,” she told him in an Instagram comment earlier this month. “We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you. Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night … yeah I said it, the D is fire 🔥 happy wife happy life ❤️.”