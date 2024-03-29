Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s dad, Rod Blanchard, didn’t have high expectations for his daughter’s marriage to Ryan Anderson.

“Personally, I give it a 50-50 chance that it’s going to work,” Rod told People in an interview published on Friday, March 29. “She can be spontaneous and make a quick decision and just jump into things without thinking.”

Rod originally made the comments to the outlet in December 2023 ahead of Gypsy’s release from prison after serving seven years for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. While behind bars, Gypsy, 32, connected with Anderson after he wrote to her in 2020. The pair tied the knot two years later and they were reunited in December 2023 following her release.

Ahead of Gypsy getting out of jail, Rod shared with the publication that he wished that she would take the relationship slowly as she adjusted to life outside incarceration.

“I wish she would have came home here and when her being on parole was over, live with him, just live with him, learn him,” he explained. “She’s grown, and she was told what to do all her life. We wish she wouldn’t have, but like I told her, ‘If it doesn’t work out, I’ll be there to help pick up the pieces.’ I really do hope it does work out. Ryan’s a great guy. He loves her for all the right reasons.”

While Rod ultimately wanted his daughter to be happy, his reservations were seemingly proven correct a few months later. Gypsy and Anderson reportedly split this month. On Friday, People obtained a breakup announcement from Gypsy which was allegedly posted on her private Facebook account.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents’ home down the bayou,” she wrote, per the outlet. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now, I need time to let myself find … who I am.”

Gypsy was seemingly referring to Rod and her stepmother, Kristy, who live in Cut Off, Louisiana, per his LinkedIn page.

After becoming a free woman, Gypsy launched an Instagram page where she had been candid about her relationship with Anderson. (Since then, she seemingly deleted her social media accounts.)

“Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me,” she wrote in a January Instagram comment. “We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you 💕.”

Before Anderson, Gypsy dated Nicholas Godejohn, whom she was arrested alongside in 2015 for the murder of her mother. Dee Dee allegedly abused her daughter, claiming publicly that Gypsy suffered from a plethora of medical conditions including leukemia, muscular dystrophy, brain damage, seizures, and vision and hearing impairments. It was believed that Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and in 2016, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, she was granted parole in September 2023, which allowed her an early release.