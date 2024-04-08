Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files for Divorce from Ryan Scott Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has filed for divorce from Ryan Scott Anderson after less than two years of marriage.

Us Weekly can confirm via online records that Blanchard, 32, filed the docs on Monday, April 8.

News broke in March that the couple had called it quits. Per People, Blanchard shared a statement via her private Facebook account.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents’ home down the bayou,” she wrote. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now, I need time to let myself find … who I am.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

Since announcing the separation, Blanchard has been spotted in Louisiana with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The pair, who were engaged in 2018 before calling it quits in 2019, got matching tattoos.

Anderson, for his part, spoke out for the first time earlier this month and candidly shared he’s “not doing well” with the split. “For me, it just came out of the blue,” he told the Daily Mail, adding that he “had no idea” Blanchard “still had such strong feelings” for Urker.

The breakup came three months after Blanchard was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri after serving seven years in prison for plotting the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015 with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn.

Following her mother’s death, Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. She was granted parole in September 2023, which allowed her to be released the following December.

In 2020, Gypsy, then still behind bars, connected with Anderson, who had sent her a letter. Two years later, the pair exchanged vows during a jailhouse ceremony.

Related: Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Pop Culture Relevance Explained: TV Shows and More Law & Crime/YouTube Gypsy Rose Blanchard has made headlines for more than just murder. Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence. She was granted parole in September of that year. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016, the year after her allegedly abusive mother, Clauddine […]

After Gypsy was released, the couple moved in together and allegedly began experiencing marital woes. Gypsy’s pal Nadiya Vizier claimed that Blanchard locked herself in her bathroom in Lake Charles, Louisiana, as Anderson banged on the door late at night.

“He got in her face and screamed,” Vizier alleged to People earlier this month. She also claimed that after Gypsy locked herself in a bathroom, Anderson screamed, “‘Let me in! Let me in!” before Gypsy called a relative to pick her up.

“Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her,” Vizier told the publication. “He didn’t — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary.”

Following the alleged altercation, Gypsy reportedly took her belongings and traveled to her father’s house in Cut Off, Louisiana.