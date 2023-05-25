Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Something you should know about me: I have very sensitive skin. So much so that I didn’t even use a face wash until I was in high school (don’t worry, I still had good hygiene). But then my dermatologist recommended a game-changing CeraVe cleanser that was gentle enough for my delicate complexion. I’ve been obsessed with the drugstore brand ever since! And it turns out I’m not the only one — according to The Zoe Report, Olivia Wilde, Gabrielle Union and Blake Lively also adore CeraVe. Who knew?

I swear by this skincare line for its effective-yet-affordable essentials, including this anti-aging face cream with SPF 30. Another fun fact about me: I’m super pale, so SPF is my best friend. We should all be wearing sunscreen to avoid redness, wrinkles and skin cancer! In addition to sun protection, this cream helps exfoliate, reduce fine lines and moisturize skin. Talk about a plethora of benefits!

Add this multi-purpose product from Amazon to cart now!

Get the CeraVe Anti-Aging Face Cream with SPF 30 Sunscreen for just $18 (originally $36) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

The CeraVe Anti-Aging Face Cream With SPF 30 Sunscreen renews and revitalizes your complexion. Exfoliation without irritation! Baby skin without Botox! Formulated with hyaluronic acid, retinol and ceramides, this moisturizer reduces wrinkles and retains skin’s natural moisture. And all for less than $20! Cancel your facial and shop this face cream instead.

Your skincare routine shouldn’t take as long as your shower. Save some steps by combining retinol, hyaluronic serum, moisturizer and sunscreen in one. With summer just weeks away, stay safe in the sun by shopping this CeraVe anti-aging face cream!

