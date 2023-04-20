Ditch the Mascara This Summer by Using This Lash Growth Serum Instead

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In the thick of the summertime, we definitely wear less makeup than usual. We honestly just want to go out bare-faced because it’s simply too hot outside to deal with a ton of makeup. But there are a few different products that are difficult to part with — namely mascara.

Unless we get lash extensions, mascara is what we rely on to make our eyes pop. Even if we’re not wearing anything else on our face, we’re likely at least swiping on a bit of mascara to look more done up. But with a growth serum like this GrandeLASH bestseller, we may be able to avoid using mascara when we don’t want to!

Get the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum for $68 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

If you’ve always wanted thicker, fuller and more noticeable, natural lashes, this is the serum you need to get your hands on. It helps encourage your lashes to grow, and after 12 weeks, your lashes may be fully transformed! The formula consists of nourishing vitamins, peptides and amino acids that may stimulate your lash follicles for new growth and enhance your existing lashes. Over 40,000 shoppers have picked up this serum and have totally fallen in love with it. It does take time to kick into full effect, but if you’re patient, the results could be life-changing!

We think this is the optimal time to give this serum a shot, as we’re a few months out from the height of the summer season. Wearing mascara now — when it’s not too hot outside — is no big deal, but once it gets really sweaty and sticky outside, it’s less ideal. But by that time, if you start using this serum regularly now, you may not feel the need to wear mascara, because your lashes will look great without it. You won’t have to worry about mascara running down your face if you’re sweating or taking a dip at the beach or the pool — a total dream come true!

