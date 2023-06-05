The 7 Best CBD Oils for Anxiety: A Comprehensive Review

This is branded content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Anxiety has become a common concern for many individuals in today’s fast-paced world. From the pressures of work to the challenges of everyday life, managing anxiety has become a priority for those seeking peace of mind and a sense of well-being. While traditional treatments have long been available, a natural alternative has gained significant attention: CBD oil.

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a compound derived from the cannabis plant. Unlike its counterpart, THC, CBD does not induce psychoactive effects, meaning it does not cause a “high.” Instead, CBD is known for its potential therapeutic properties, including its purported ability to alleviate anxiety symptoms. It comes in many forms including CBD oils, CBD gummies and even topicals.

This roundup review aims to explore the world of CBD oils specifically formulated to address anxiety. We will delve into scientific research, product quality, and user reviews to identify the top seven CBD oils on the market. Whether you’re a newcomer to CBD or an experienced user, this comprehensive guide will provide valuable insights to help you make an informed decision.

Preview of Main Points:

Understand how CBD works in the body An Overview of traditional anxiety treatments Science-backed research on CBD and anxiety The 7 best CBD oils for anxiety compared: price, quality, user reviews A summary of the key points to consider when selecting a CBD oil for anxiety Know the celebrities who are advocating for CBD FAQs about CBD and anxiety

CBD and the Endocannabinoid System

The ECS consists of three key components: endocannabinoids, receptors, and enzymes. Endocannabinoids are naturally occurring compounds produced by the body, while receptors, known as CB1 and CB2 receptors, are located on cell surfaces and act as binding sites for cannabinoids. Enzymes are responsible for breaking down endocannabinoids once they have fulfilled their function.

CBD interacts with the ECS by influencing the activity of these receptors, particularly CB1 and CB2 receptors. However, unlike THC, CBD does not directly bind to these receptors. Instead, it modulates their activity, leading to various potential effects.

One theory suggests that CBD enhances the availability of endocannabinoids by inhibiting the enzymes responsible for their breakdown. This mechanism, known as the “endocannabinoid tone,” allows the body to maintain a more balanced state and potentially alleviate symptoms associated with anxiety.

Furthermore, CBD is thought to interact with other receptors outside the ECS, such as serotonin receptors (5-HT1A), which play a crucial role in mood regulation. By influencing these receptors, CBD may promote calmness and relaxation, which can reduce anxiety.

By harnessing the potential of cannabidiol, CBD oils offer an all-natural approach to managing anxiety. As a result, CBD products have become increasingly popular in recent years to manage stress and improve mental well-being. Below are the seven CBD oil products we’ll review in detail and a summary of their key features.

7 Highest Quality CBD Oils on the Market – At a Glance

Before we dive into detailed reviews of the top CBD oils for anxiety, it’s important to note that our team has personally tried and tested each of the following products. Our assessments are based on first-hand experiences, ensuring our information is rooted in real-world usage and results.

Brand CBD Strength Extraction Type Third-Party Testing Customer Satisfaction 1. BATCH Calm CBD Oil 17 – 50 mg per serving Full Spectrum Yes Excellent 2. Evn CBD 17 mg per serving Broad spectrum Yes Excellent 3. FOCL 17 – 50 mg per serving Full spectrum Yes Very Good 4. Soul CBD 8 – 25 mg per serving Broad Spectrum Yes Very Good 5. Aspen Green 50 mg per gummy Full spectrum Yes Very Good 6. Verma Farms 17 mg per serving CBD Isolate Yes Good 7. Penguin Wide range CBD Isolate Yes Good

Please note that the CBD strength mentioned above represents the concentration per bottle or serving, depending on the product’s packaging. The extraction method refers to the technique used to obtain CBD from the hemp plant. All of the brands on our list use either CO2 extraction or food grade ethanol.

Third-party testing ensures the products’ quality, safety, and adherence to label claims, providing transparency and reliability. The customer satisfaction rating is based on user feedback and our overall satisfaction with the product.

Traditional Anxiety Treatments

Many people who suffer from anxiety turn to traditional treatments such as medication and psychotherapy to find relief. Antidepressants, for example, are commonly prescribed to treat anxiety disorders. They work by increasing serotonin levels, a neurotransmitter associated with mood regulation, in the brain.

Unfortunately, medications can have unwanted side effects, such as fatigue, weight gain, and sexual dysfunction. Additionally, not everyone responds positively to medication or psychotherapy. In these cases, alternative treatments may be necessary to manage anxiety.

CBD oil offers a natural, non-intoxicating approach to treating anxiety and its associated symptoms. Unlike many medications, CBD does not directly affect the brain or cause side effects. Instead, it works by modulating the activity of various receptors throughout the body without causing any psychoactive effects.

The emergence of CBD oil as an alternative option for treating anxiety has sparked the interest of many. As such, there is now an abundance of CBD products on the market, making it challenging to determine which ones are the most effective. We’ve taken the guesswork out of the equation by evaluating and we’ll be reviewing some of the best CBD oils for anxiety available today shortly.

Let’s first see what the scientific research has to say about CBD and anxiety.

Scientific Research on CBD and Anxiety

An accumulating body of evidence suggests that CBD may have a positive effect on anxiety. A number of animal studies have found that the cannabinoid has anxiolytic properties, meaning it can reduce anxiety-like behaviors.

Here are some of the key findings from recent research:

Anxiety Disorders: A systematic review published in the journal Neurotherapeutics found that CBD showed potential in reducing symptoms related to various anxiety disorders, such as generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), social anxiety disorder (SAD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The review highlighted CBD’s ability to decrease subjective anxiety and improve overall well-being potentially [2]. Sleep and Anxiety: Sleep disturbances often coexist with anxiety disorders, and CBD has been investigated for its potential to address both issues. A study published in The Permanente Journal demonstrated that CBD improved sleep scores in individuals with anxiety and sleep-related concerns. The results suggested that CBD may have therapeutic benefits for anxiety-related sleep disturbances [3]. Fear Response: CBD has also been studied for its impact on fear responses, which are closely linked to anxiety. Research published in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology revealed that CBD administration reduced fear and anxiety-related behaviors in animal models [4]. These findings suggest that CBD may have anxiolytic properties and could be beneficial for individuals experiencing fear-related anxiety disorders. Neural Activation: Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) studies have provided insights into the neural mechanisms underlying CBD’s effects on anxiety. One study published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology observed changes in neural activity in regions associated with anxiety regulation after CBD administration [5]. The results suggested that CBD modulates neural circuits involved in anxiety processing.

While these studies suggest that CBD may have potential therapeutic benefits for anxiety, further research is needed to confirm these findings and elucidate the mechanism of action. Additionally, more clinical trials are needed to assess the safety and efficacy of CBD for anxiety in humans.

With that being said, let’s now jump into our review of the best CBD oils for anxiety and see which products stand out.

Best CBD Oils for Anxiety: Top 7 Picks

Alt Text: BATCH CBD Calm tincture for anxiety

Key Features:

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE 25%

30-day Satisfaction Guarantee

Up to 3000mg of CBD per bottle

Non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan friendly

Made from full-spectrum hemp extract grown in Wisconsin

3rd party tested for purity and potency

Exceptional customer service

Based on our experience, BATCH’s Calm CBD Oil provided notable relief from anxiety symptoms. The high CBD content delivered a calming effect, while the subtle peppermint flavor made it a delicious and convenient option.

What we love most about BATCH is they offer a convenient subscription service. This allows customers to save 25% off their orders and have them delivered on a regular basis. This is great for those who want to ensure that they always have access to the relief they need, without having to think about it.

As for the effectiveness, our customers have reported experiencing a calming, relaxed feeling within an hour of consumption. This feeling was sustained throughout the day and made it easier to focus on tasks without feeling overwhelmed.

Atl Text: EVN CBD Oil Tincture

Key Features:

500-1000 mg per bottle

Sourced from organic family-run hemp farms

Third-party lab tested for potency and purity

Bulk discounts available

0% THC

Evn as a brand is committed to helping its customers find the perfect relief for their ailments. Their CBD oil is designed to support stress and anxiety relief, while providing a delicious and minimal aftertaste.

We were particularly impressed with the taste of Evn’s mint tincture. It contains up to 1000mg of broad-spectrum CBD, a dosage that we find provides ample relief for mild anxiety symptoms. It also contains 0% THC, which ensures that customers will not experience any psychoactive effects.

In addition to its potency, Evn CBD oil is also lab tested for purity and potency. This ensures that customers have access to a safe and reliable product, free of contaminants or added ingredients. Their strong customer reviews make Evn an easy option to be at the top of our list.

Key Features:

All natural and non-GMO

Full spectrum CBD

Available in two strengths: 1000 mg and 3000 mg

Comes in a convenient, easy-to-use dropper bottle with 30 count servings per container

Third party Lab tested

Refocus and calm your mind with FOCL’s Premium Full Spectrum CBD Drops. These drops are made with all natural ingredients, including trace amounts of THC (below 0.3%). We didn’t experience any psychoactive effects with these drops, but we did notice a calming and refocusing effect that lasted throughout the day.

The dropper bottle makes it easy to measure out just the right amount of drops for your desired effect. The dropper also allows you to measure out a precise serving size, and the 1mL servings are clearly labeled on the side for easy reference. So, no matter how many drops you take, you can rest assured that you are getting exactly the amount of CBD you need.

FOCL offers two strengths for their drops: 1000 mg and 3000 mg. This makes it easy to find the perfect strength for your individual needs. The potency also ensures that you are receiving a high-quality product that is sure to provide the relief you need.

Additionally, the full spectrum CBD used in these drops is sourced from the the whole hemp plant, so you get the benefit of all the terpenes and flavonoids that are naturally found in hemp. Plus, CBN (cannabinol) and CBDA (cannabidiolic acid) are included for added therapeutic effects.

4. Soul CBD

Key Features:

500-1500 mg of CBD per bottle

Offers six delicious flavors

Zero THC levels

Organically farmed

Vegan and gluten free

Soul is a reputable brand that offers a wide range of wellness products beyond just CBD. Those looking to try out Soul CBD oils can also take advantage of their 14 day money-back guarantee if the product doesn’t meet expectations.

Soul CBD offers some unique flavors that can’t be found anywhere else. This is definitely something to consider if you’re looking for something different to try.

Our experience with the product was good overall. The oils were tasty and we noticed a slight calming effect after taking them. However, with no THC, you may need to take multiple servings to experience the desired results.

5.

Alt Text: Aspen Green CBD Tincture Bottle

Key Features:

Multiple cannabinoids in each bottle

Tropical Flavor

Non-GMO, vegan, gluten free

Third party tested

USA hemp, pesticide free

USDA certified organic

Aspen Green is a brand dedicated to providing high-quality CBD products for its customers. All of their products are compliant with the Farm Bill of 2018, and every product is tested by a third-party lab to ensure they meet the highest standards.

These CBD oils offer full-spectrum CBD in every serving and come in a delicious wild berry flavor. Our test panel reported feeling a calming effect after taking the oils, which was slightly more subtle than other products we tested. However, the effects did last longer, so the low dosage may be more beneficial in this case.

6. Verma Farms

Alt Text: Verma Farms CBD Oil Tincture

Key Features:

High quality CBD isolate

Natural ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Various flavors

Non-GMO

Verma Farms CBD oils truly deliver when it comes to quality and flavor. Made with USA-grown hemp, these oils offer an optimal blend of natural ingredients and top-notch CBD. Each oil bursts with a juicy, fruity flavor that conceals the hemp extract beautifully. The effects are soothing and non-intoxicating, ideal for those seeking relaxation without the mind-altering effects of THC.

The company’s commitment to sustainability and transparent third-party lab testing adds a layer of consumer confidence. However, the price point may seem a bit steep for some. Despite this, Verma Farms CBD oils provide an enjoyable and effective way to incorporate CBD into your wellness routine.

7. Penguin

Alt Text: Penguin CBD Tincture Oil

Key Features:

Wide range of servings sizes

Made with the purest CBD isolate

Several flavor options

30-day return guarantee

Third-party lab testing

Penguin CBD is hands-on from seed to sale, using only the best hemp from their Oregon farms. Their CBD oils are made with the purest form of CBD isolate, ensuring that they contain only the highest grade components.

These oils have been carefully crafted to deliver a soothing dose of CBD isolate per serving, and come in several fun flavors. We loved the variety of flavors on offer here, and the gummies were especially soft and colorful. Plus, they were coated with a tangy blend of sweet and sour sugar – which adds to the taste.

Penguin also offers bulk discounts, which can help you save money when buying multiple containers. With a 30-day return guarantee, you can also return or exchange any product within this time period. And for added peace of mind, Penguin also offers third-party lab testing results for all their products.

Factors to Consider When Buying CBD Products

The CBD industry has grown rapidly in recent years, and as a result, there are many products available on the market. Some products may be of high quality, while others may not meet the same standards. Here are some factors to consider when purchasing CBD products:

Source of Hemp: The quality of CBD largely depends on the quality of the hemp plant from which it was extracted. Ideally, you should look for CBD products derived from organic, domestically grown hemp. This is because hemp plants are bio-accumulators and can absorb heavy metals and pesticides from the soil, which could end up in your CBD oil. CBD Varieties: Predominantly, there are three distinct categories of CBD goods: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate. The full-spectrum variant contains all cannabinoids, including a trace quantity of THC, derived from the hemp plant. In contrast, broad-spectrum features a range of cannabinoids, sans THC. CBD isolate, as the name suggests, is 100% pure CBD. The ideal choice will hinge on individual requirements, personal preferences, and potential drug testing protocols. Independent Lab Verification: This is a critical aspect to scrutinize. Trustworthy CBD offerings should undergo external lab assessments to ascertain their purity, strength, and safety parameters. These test outcomes should be readily available for potential customers to peruse. If a brand lacks transparency regarding their testing outcomes, considering alternate options could be wise. CBD Potency: It’s crucial to determine the CBD potency in the item you’re contemplating. Usually presented in milligrams (mg), this potency can significantly fluctuate between different products. Your unique requirements and medical counsel will help determine the suitable potency for you. Brand Reputation and Customer Feedback: Prior to making a purchase, it can be advantageous to undertake some online research about the product and its manufacturer. Scanning through reviews from past users can provide valuable insights into the product’s credibility and efficacy. Price: While it’s important to find a product that fits within your budget, be cautious of products that seem unusually cheap. CBD extraction is a complex process, and a significantly lower price may indicate a compromise in the quality or purity of the product. Method of Consumption: CBD products come in various forms such as oils, capsules, topicals, vapes, and edibles. The best method of consumption depends on why you’re using CBD, your lifestyle, and personal preference. Ingredients: Check the ingredient list for any potential allergens or ingredients you wish to avoid. Some CBD products may also contain additional ingredients that provide their own potential benefits, such as melatonin for sleep or essential oils for relaxation.

Celebrities that Use CBD Oil

Many celebrities have publicly shared their experience with CBD. Here are five celebrities who have publicly stated using CBD Oil in their lives:

1. Mike Tyson

The heavyweight boxing champion and actor has become an avid advocate for CBD and hemp products. In 2017, he launched his own CBD brand called CopperGel® which includes topical products such as roll-on relief and muscle pain ointment. He also owns a 40-acre ranch in California dedicated to cultivating hemp.

2. Kim Kardashian

The reality TV star, entrepreneur, and mother-of-four has been candid about her use of CBD. She is a vocal advocate for the plant-based compound, and has shared her obsession with CBD products on social media. In 2019, during her fourth baby shower, Kim shared scenes of the event on her Instagram Stories featuring a CBD-inspired theme.

3. Morgan Freeman

The iconic actor has been using CBD for a few years to help him manage the pain caused by fibromyalgia. In an interview with The Daily Beast, he said, “I have fibromyalgia pain in this arm, and the only thing that offers any relief is marijuana…” He went on to explain that CBD products have been incredibly helpful in managing the pain.

4. Willie Nelson

This legendary figure in country music and hemp enthusiast has been a devoted CBD user for many years. He utilizes this botanical extract for arthritis management and health maintenance. In 2019, he unveiled his own assortment of CBD products, branded as Willie’s Remedy™, which features an array of items such as tinctures, capsules, and topical creams.

5. Seth Rogen

The celebrated actor and humorist is a vocal supporter of CBD and regularly discusses the prospective advantages of products derived from cannabis. In fact, he’s even established his own enterprise, Houseplant, dedicated to creating cannabis blooms and goods enriched with both THC and CBD.

CBD for Anxiety FAQs

What Strength of CBD Is Good for Anxiety?

The ideal strength or dosage of CBD for anxiety can vary significantly depending on the individual, the severity of the anxiety, and the specific product being used. A common starting dose for CBD is around 10-20mg per day. However, some people with severe anxiety may need higher doses, possibly up to 100-300mg per day. It’s recommended to start with a lower dose and gradually increase it until you find what works best for you.

Does CBD Help Nervous System Anxiety?

CBD is believed to interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which plays a role in regulating a variety of physiological processes including mood and anxiety. Preclinical and clinical studies suggest that CBD may have therapeutic potential for treating symptoms of anxiety-related disorders. It’s believed to do this by influencing receptors involved in the regulation of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that plays a big role in mood and anxiety.

Is CBD Also Good for Depression?

Emerging research suggests that CBD may have potential benefits for depression. Similar to its proposed effects on anxiety, CBD is believed to interact with the serotonin receptors in your brain, which may help to regulate mood.

Can CBD be used with Nootropics?

Nootropics are a type of dietary supplement that aim to improve cognition and brain function. Some of the best nootropics on the market right now include functional mushrooms, L-theanine, and caffeine. CBD is often paired with nootropics as CBD can help combat some of the negative side effects of nootropics.