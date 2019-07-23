



Drop everything, because it’s flash sale time! For one day only, we can score 15% off almost every top beauty brand at Net-a-Porter, and that’s a lot of brands. With so many makeup and beauty deals to look through, how does one even know where to start?

That’s where we come in. We went ahead and picked out seven products we don’t think anyone should leave this 24-hour beauty sale without, because deals like these don’t come around every day!

Nurse Jamie NuVibe RX Amethyst

This luxe skincare tool may smooth away wrinkles and fine lines through soothing sonic vibrations. The smooth and beautiful amethyst massage stone has supposed healing powers not only for our skin, but for our soul, too. Plus, it’s so relaxing!

See it: Get the Nurse Jamie NuVibe RX Amethyst (originally $95) for just $81 with code BEAUTY15 at Net-a-Porter! Sale ends July 23, 2019.

Yves Saint Lauren Beauty Rouge Pur Couture Lip Lacquer Glossy Stain

The Rouge Splash 202 shade of this YSL lip stain is the color of the summer for Us, but don’t be surprised to catch it on our lips in the fall, winter and spring, too. High shine, major hydration and long-lasting color? We’ll actually take every color, please!

See it: Get the Yves Saint Lauren Beauty Rouge Pur Couture Lip Lacquer Glossy Stain in Rouge Splash 202 (originally $36) for just $31 with code BEAUTY15 at Net-a-Porter! Check out more shades here! Sale ends July 23, 2019.

Oribe Côte d’Azur Luminous Hair & Body Oil

This oil from celeb-favorite brand Oribe may smooth our locks and soften our skin so we’re glowing from head to toe with a satin-like sheen. The scent absolutely glorious, too, with ingredients like bergamot, sandalwood and jasmine!

See it: Get the Oribe Côte d’Azur Luminous Hair & Body Oil (originally $75) for just $64 with code BEAUTY15 at Net-a-Porter! Sale ends July 23, 2019.

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence

That’s right, potentially the most famous essence on the planet is a part of this sale and we’re freaking out. This award-winning formula’s potential anti-aging effects are no joke, and neither is this deal, so we can’t miss this one!

See it: Get the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence (originally $179) for just $152 with code BEAUTY15 at Net-a-Porter! Sale ends July 23, 2019.

Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Palette – Lightgasm

This palette is the key to heavenly radiance that gives us the ethereal glow of an angel. The shades combine perfectly for a highlight and contour like no other!

See it: Get the Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Palette – Lightgasm (originally $64) for just $54 with code BEAUTY15 at Net-a-Porter! Sale ends July 23, 2019.

AmorePacific Moisture Bound Rejuvenating Eye Treatment Gel

This gel-cream from K-beauty leader AmorePacific is infused with bamboo sap to gently care for and restore the delicate skin around our eyes. Our eyes are seriously going to love what they see in themselves!

See it: Get the AmorePacific Moisture Bound Rejuvenating Eye Treatment Gel (originally $85) for just $72 with code BEAUTY15 at Net-a-Porter! Sale ends July 23, 2019.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Longwear Eyeshadow Palette

Every version of this palette is a stunner. Smartorial 760 takes advantage of the booming blue eye makeup trend, while Glambition 720 has some of the most perfect nudes we’ve ever seen. We can mix and match multiple, too! These palettes are inspired by Marc Jacobs fashion, so it’s no wonder they’re so fabulous!

See it: Get the Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Longwear Eyeshadow Palette (originally $50) for just $42 with code BEAUTY15 at Net-a-Porter! Sale ends July 23, 2019.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

