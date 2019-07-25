This Hydrating BECCA Kit Seriously Makes Skin Glow





We love finding exclusive sets — ones we can’t find anywhere else. We think you know where this is going. That’s right, we found a beauty exclusive we wish we could just reach through the screen and grab right now!

The BECCA Skin Love Essentials Kit is a set of three fan-favorite skincare products that may not only improve our skin’s health but make our makeup pop while our pores disappear into the background. This kit contains one full-size product and two travel-size products, making its total value shoot up over $80. How does taking over 40% off that sound?

See it: Get the BECCA Skin Love Essentials Kit (valued at $84) for just $48 at Nordstrom — 43% off!!

BECCA is the “authority in glow” in both makeup and skincare. The Australian-made brand is known for the “otherworldly radiance” its products promote in our complexion, regardless of our skin type, and this set is no exception. The formulas are infused with natural ingredients and treatments that may leave our skin totally brightened, nourished and healthy. That means dewy days ahead, with a heaping side of smoothness!

The first item in this beauty exclusive set is the Skin Love Glow Elixir, a full-size serum. This lightweight, “glow-boosting” serum is full of essential nutrients and antioxidants. Ingredients include molasses, honey, algae, peony extract, sodium hyaluronate and licorice all may soothe and hydrate the skin, working alongside blueberry extract, cranberry extract, resveratrol and vitamin E. These antioxidants may protect us from damaging free radicals, meaning the anti-aging benefits could be major! We love that this serum claims to absorb so quickly, too, leaving no greasy residue in its wake!

See it: Get the BECCA Skin Love Essentials Kit (valued at $84) for just $48 at Nordstrom — 43% off!!

The second product is the Skin Love Brighten & Blur Primer, which just keeps the antioxidants coming, claiming to shield skin against pollution and other environmental damage. It may give us an immediate boost of hydration, blurring pores for a smooth base for our foundation, helping it to last all day long!

Once our makeup is applied, we can move on to the third product in this kit, the Skin Love Glow Shield Prime & Set Mist. This mist can also be used to add extra hydration while priming, but we also love it for setting makeup and refreshing our complexion throughout the day. The mist is super-fine and “cloud-like,” meaning it shouldn’t spray our foundation away. It’s infused with Hawaiian seawater and desert spring water for a moisturizing mix, with other nourishing ingredients including goji berry, blueberry extract, cranberry extract and vitamin E. Even better? It’s totally alcohol-free! Just hold the bottle eight to 10 inches away from your face and mist freely!

For a top brand in beauty like BECCA, this kit for this price is a find like no other. It is exclusive, after all. And, as a bonus, we can receive deluxe samples of the Shimmering Skin Perfector Spotlight Wand in Rose Gold, Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Rose Gold, Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder in Original and a shade-finder sachet sample of Ultimate Coverage 24-Hour Foundation with any $50 BECCA purchase while supplies last! Time to shop? You bet!

See it: Get the BECCA Skin Love Essentials Kit (valued at $84) for just $48 at Nordstrom! — 43% off!!

Looking for something else? Check out more from BECCA Cosmetics here and other skincare here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!