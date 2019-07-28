Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100





La Mer sets the bar for all skincare. Every last one of the luxury brand’s Miracle Broth-infused products is as impressive as the last and boasts a long list of celebrities who are completely and irrevocably obsessed. We may have been hesitant in the past to invest in La Mer, but we’ll congratulate ourselves for waiting now, because this three-piece travel set is under $100! Four-piece if we include the stunning bag!

The La Mer Mini Miracles Set consists of three “replenishing favorites” that may hydrate, energize, refresh and renew skin for a glowing, youthful and supple complexion for years to come. This set comes in a special travel bag with a gorgeous ultraviolet hue and beautiful sheen — almost as beautiful as our skin will be! Nordstrom cardmembers can take advantage of this early access deal right now!

See it: Get the La Mer Mini Miracles Set ($122 value) for just $90 at Nordstrom!

The first product in this set is The Treatment Lotion. This toning lotion has a silky texture and a formula that may “visibly awaken” skin. It claims to absorb quickly, infusing our skin with deep and lasting moisture. We should obviously use it on our face, but it’s also recommended that we use it all over our body after a shower to “energize” our skin and even heal shaving irritation! Just sprinkle a little onto fingers or saturate a cotton pad and press into the skin!

The second product in this Mini Miracles set is The Eye Concentrate. This deep-conditioning under-eye cream may brighten up dark circles, even out discoloration and smooth out uneven textures and fine lines. It’s made with hematite, a “magnetically charged mineral,” which is rich with iron, and other nourishing ingredients like algae extract, eucalyptus leaf oil and sweet almond seed meal. Keep it in the fridge for an extra refreshing boost in the mornings that may dash puffiness where it stands!

The last product in this set is The Moisturizing Soft Cream, an offshoot of the famous Crème de la Mer moisturizer. Its insanely soft and rich texture is buttery smooth and claims to deliver the same renewing results as the original, but with even more hydration for dry and dehydrated skin. To activate the Miracle Broth “elixir” in this product, make sure to warm it for a moment between fingers just before applying it to the face. It will become translucent, which means it’s ready to comfort, moisturize and rejuvenate upon absorption!

To use this set, always start out by cleansing the face and gently patting dry. Then, apply in this order: The Treatment Lotion, The Eye Concentrate, The Moisturizing Soft Cream. If it’s morning, follow up with sunscreen before applying any makeup for maximum complexion protection. If it’s night, hurry up and get to bed so you can check out the stunning results come morning!

Scoring not one, not two, but three La Mer favorites for under $100 may be even more miraculous than the brand’s Miracle Broth itself. We’re packing this travel set in our suitcase ASAP and heading off to take the most radiant vacation photos ever! Everyone say “deals!”

