



Scrolling through all of these Amazon Prime Day deals is seriously aging Us. There are so many sales to look through, and it’s exhausting but so rewarding since we’re checking off so many bestsellers from our wishlists. The only way it could be even more rewarding would be to not only stop this accelerated aging but maybe even reverse it!

That’s why we’re adding the Meaningful Beauty Anti-Aging Daily 5-Piece Skincare System to our cart immediately. Not only is this Cindy Crawford-created set 40% off, earning us an incredible deal, but it may lift and firm our skin to keep our glow going strong even when we’re pulling late nights online shopping.

See it: Get the Meaningful Beauty Anti-Aging Daily 5-Piece Skincare System (originally $69) for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2019, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say this set has totally transformed their skin, working wonders to cleanse, protect and heal insecurities they thought were irreversible. Even those who started out as skeptics were quickly turned to believers when they noticed shrunken pores, softened wrinkles and a softer, dewier complexion! One actually said that after the very first use, their deep forehead wrinkle became practically non-existent. Even celebrities like Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo are obsessed!

The first item in this set is the Skin Softening Cleanser, which is mild and soap-free, making it ideal for any skin type. It claims to remove dirt, impurities and makeup, all without messing up our skin’s natural pH balance or adding in any unnecessary extras like oil and fragrance!

Next is the Youth Activating Melon Serum, which is made with an antioxidant complex extracted from rare French melons. This serum claims to increase elasticity in the skin and protect it from future damage. It also includes sea daffodil extract, which may “enhance clarity” to fade hyperpigmentation and orchid extract to hydrate!

This set includes two moisturizers: the Anti-Aging Day Crème w/Environmental Protection SPF30, and the Age Recovery Night Crème w/ Melon Extract & Retinol. The day version includes broad-spectrum SPF to not only protect us from sun damage, but blue light damage as well. The night version, which we can use just before bed, is “intensely hydrating” and reparative, with skincare superstar retinol targeting wrinkles for firmer skin, fast!

Last in this set is the Lifting Eye Crème – Advanced Formula. This lightweight eye cream claims to be very gentle, but intense when it comes to smoothing out fine lines and reducing puffiness from allergies or lack of sleep. Our under-eye skin is very delicate, so having a product like this in our routine is essential for a youthful complexion!

This skincare line was created by Crawford in collaboration with Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh, a medical anti-aging expert with an alleged six-month waiting list! A medical expert and a seasoned supermodel working together? We’re in. Glowy radiance — and major savings — here we come!

