The Best Creatine Supplements for Women — Reviewed by Taste Tests, Formulation and Ratings

Finding the Best Creatine Supplements for Women While creatine supplements are primarily taken by men, women may also benefit a great deal from incorporating them into their daily lives. “Compared to men, it's more challenging for women to put on muscle, so creatine can be beneficial for women looking to maintain or increase muscle,” says Zenker. “It may be especially helpful for women in postmenopause whose bodies have a harder time retaining muscle. In combination with strength exercise and a balanced diet, supplements like creatine can help counteract this natural muscle loss. “There's also emerging research suggesting that creatine may improve bone mass and cognitive health,” Zenker continues, “but the evidence isn't conclusive.” In effect, creatine is a great supplement to add to your routine, and it’s important to pair it with other healthy habits to see results. However, the supplement is only a good investment if you take it regularly, and flavor and consistency make a big difference in terms of how pleasant the supplement is to take. Learn more about how we made our recommendations based on flavor, consistency and other factors below.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Creatine Supplements for Women Flavor Most creatine you’ll find online and in grocery stores is unflavored, so you can add it to a smoothie, protein shake or beverage knowing it won’t alter the taste. However, creatine isn’t completely tasteless — most varieties we have tried are mildly to moderately bitter. We therefore decided to rate the bitterness level of all our unflavored creatine recommendations. In addition, we rated the taste of flavored creatine supplements. Consistency Creatine powders are notoriously chalky and grainy. Fortunately, brands are working hard to create finer powders that mix into smoothies and beverages more easily without changing the consistency. We made sure to evaluate each product’s chalkiness and graininess and highlighted our favorite powders. Independent Testing When a supplement like creatine is third-party tested, you as a consumer have the assurance that the formula doesn’t contain contaminants such as heavy metals and banned substances. In addition, testing helps ensure that the product contains exactly what the label describes, and that the nutritional value is accurate. In our recommendations, we highlighted products that have a National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) certification or another third-party verification. Type Most creatine supplements come in the form of a powder that you can mix into a beverage. However, you’ll also find creatine in the form of chewable tablets, gummies and capsules. These types of creatine are generally more convenient and easier to take. However, you usually need to take many tablets, gummies or capsules to reach five grams of creatine (the standard dose). We chose to include gummies and capsules in our recommendations but not chewable tablets, as we didn’t find tablets to be pleasant. Price Unfortunately, the price of creatine increased in recent years because of shortages and inflation. While the cost hasn’t come back down to pre-inflation prices, you can still find affordable creatine supplements on the market. Generally, the price ranges between 20 cents and $3 per serving, so a 60-day supply costs anywhere between $20 and $70.