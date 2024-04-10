The Best Creatine Supplements for Women — Reviewed by Taste Tests, Formulation and Ratings
On the hunt for the best creatine supplements for women? You’re in the right place. Though creatine is naturally occurring — the body makes it out of three amino acids and uses it to help power muscle cells — it may provide additional benefits in supplement form. “Creatine supplementation has been shown to increase muscle strength, power and endurance, which can be advantageous for women engaging in resistance training or high-intensity exercise,” says Avery Zenker, registered dietitian and writer at Everflex Fitness. “Additionally, creatine may help improve exercise performance, enhance muscle recovery and support overall athletic performance in women.”
However, it isn’t easy to know which creatine supplements are worth the purchase until you taste them for yourself. That’s why we’ve created a comprehensive guide to the best creatine supplements for women — taking out the guesswork means you’ll buy the right product on the first go. We based our recommendations on taste testing, certifications, formulation, customer service, product reviews, price per serving and dietitian guidelines.
The 14 Best Creatine Supplements for Women
Finding the Best Creatine Supplements for Women
While creatine supplements are primarily taken by men, women may also benefit a great deal from incorporating them into their daily lives. “Compared to men, it's more challenging for women to put on muscle, so creatine can be beneficial for women looking to maintain or increase muscle,” says Zenker. “It may be especially helpful for women in postmenopause whose bodies have a harder time retaining muscle. In combination with strength exercise and a balanced diet, supplements like creatine can help counteract this natural muscle loss.
“There's also emerging research suggesting that creatine may improve bone mass and cognitive health,” Zenker continues, “but the evidence isn't conclusive.”
In effect, creatine is a great supplement to add to your routine, and it’s important to pair it with other healthy habits to see results. However, the supplement is only a good investment if you take it regularly, and flavor and consistency make a big difference in terms of how pleasant the supplement is to take. Learn more about how we made our recommendations based on flavor, consistency and other factors below.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Creatine Supplements for Women
Flavor
Most creatine you’ll find online and in grocery stores is unflavored, so you can add it to a smoothie, protein shake or beverage knowing it won’t alter the taste. However, creatine isn’t completely tasteless — most varieties we have tried are mildly to moderately bitter.
We therefore decided to rate the bitterness level of all our unflavored creatine recommendations. In addition, we rated the taste of flavored creatine supplements.
Consistency
Creatine powders are notoriously chalky and grainy. Fortunately, brands are working hard to create finer powders that mix into smoothies and beverages more easily without changing the consistency. We made sure to evaluate each product’s chalkiness and graininess and highlighted our favorite powders.
Independent Testing
When a supplement like creatine is third-party tested, you as a consumer have the assurance that the formula doesn’t contain contaminants such as heavy metals and banned substances. In addition, testing helps ensure that the product contains exactly what the label describes, and that the nutritional value is accurate. In our recommendations, we highlighted products that have a National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) certification or another third-party verification.
Type
Most creatine supplements come in the form of a powder that you can mix into a beverage. However, you’ll also find creatine in the form of chewable tablets, gummies and capsules. These types of creatine are generally more convenient and easier to take. However, you usually need to take many tablets, gummies or capsules to reach five grams of creatine (the standard dose). We chose to include gummies and capsules in our recommendations but not chewable tablets, as we didn’t find tablets to be pleasant.
Price
Unfortunately, the price of creatine increased in recent years because of shortages and inflation. While the cost hasn’t come back down to pre-inflation prices, you can still find affordable creatine supplements on the market. Generally, the price ranges between 20 cents and $3 per serving, so a 60-day supply costs anywhere between $20 and $70.
What Are the Different Types of Creatine Supplements for Women?
Monohydrate
Creatine monohydrate is the most common form of creatine on the market. It also has the most research behind it to verify its efficacy. Typically, you’ll find it in powdered form, though it’s also sold as gummies, capsules and chewable tablets.
Since supplemental creatine is usually made artificially by synthesizing two molecules (sarcosine and cyanamide), it’s usually vegan. However, capsules and gummies may contain bovine gelatin and other non-vegan additives.
Micronized
Micronized creatine is an even finer form of traditional creatine monohydrate. The product is processed to a smaller particle size, which turns it into a very fine powder that more easily mixes into beverages. It may also be easier for your body to digest and absorb. However, micronized creatine monohydrate is typically more expensive.
Hydrochloride (HCl)
Creatine hydrochloride is a creatine molecule bound to hydrochloric acid. Some research shows that it may be easier for your body to absorb than creatine monohydrate and less likely to cause water retention (when the body’s tissues hold onto water). However, creatine monohydrate has more research behind it to verify its efficacy.
Best Overall: Thorne Creatine
Pros
- NSF certified
- No detectable flavor
- Blends well into drinks
Cons
- Expensive
- Scooper gets buried
In terms of flavor and consistency, Thorne Creatine is the winner. It comes in the form of flavorless, micronized creatine monohydrate, and the fine powder blends well into drinks, smoothies and plain water. It has no detectable bitterness, and while the powder is still slightly grainy when mixed with water, it is one of the least grainy powders we have tried. Plus, the product is NSF certified.
In terms of downsides, this product has just a few: the price. A 90-serving bottle costs $42, which is about 47 cents per serving. And if we’re being nit-picky, the scooper tends to get buried in the powder and is difficult to dig out.
Best Splurge: Designs for Sport Creatine Monohydrate
Pros
- NSF certified
- Blends effortlessly into drinks
- Least grainy of all products we tried
Cons
- Bitter
- Expensive
What we love about the Designs for Sport Creatine Monohydrate: This micronized powder blends effortlessly into drinks, from water to smoothies. The consistency is the least grainy out of all the powders we tried, and the product is NSF certified.
Like other micronized creatine, this product is expensive. A 90-day supply costs $41, or about 40 cents per serving. In addition, certain drinks bring out the bitterness of the creatine, including plain water and chocolate protein powder mixes. Adding a little salt helped reduce the bitter flavor.
Best Budget: Nutricost Creatine Monohydrate Micronized Powder
Pros
- Very fine texture
- Third-party tested
- Affordable
Cons
- May clump at bottom of glass
- Slightly bitter
- Not NSF certified
Hoping to find a creatine product that won’t go outside of your budget? If so, try the Nutricost Creatine Monohydrate Micronized Powder. The extremely fine consistency makes it easier to mix into beverages than non-micronized powders. Plus, one bottle contains 100 servings at about $20, or 20 cents per serving. This product is third-party tested at ISO-accredited labs for potency and purity. (An ISO lab is a lab recognized by the International Organization for Standardization as having the capability to test products.)
However, the Nutricost Creatine tends to clump a little bit at the bottom of a glass, so you may need to keep mixing it as you drink. A bitter flavor is also apparent in certain beverages. In addition, the product isn’t NSF certified.
Best Gummies: Create Creatine Monohydrate Gummies
Pros
- Convenient
- Great flavors
- Independently tested
Cons
- Expensive
- Take multiple gummies for full daily dose
When taste-testing products, we reached for the Create Creatine Gummies the most. They do have a slightly grainy texture from the creatine, but the flavors are great. In our opinion, this is by far the most convenient way to take this supplement. Plus, Create states that third-party labs independently test each batch of gummies for potency and purity accuracy, and the ingredients are sourced from reputable suppliers that guarantee their products have been tested for contaminants.
However, this is one of the most expensive creatine products on the market. A 30-day supply costs $50 on Amazon, which comes out to 60 cents per serving or 20 cents per gummy. (Each gummy contains 1.5 grams of creatine.)
Best Bang for Your Buck: Klean Creatine
Pros
- NSF certified
- Made in the US
- Only one ingredient
Cons
- Grainy
- May settle at bottom of glass
If you’re looking for a classic, no-nonsense creatine supplement at a good price, we recommend Klean Creatine. A 60-day supply costs $29.52, which comes out to about 49 cents per serving. We love that the product is made in the U.S. and NSF certified, and that the only ingredient is creatine monohydrate.
Since this creatine is not micronized, it has a grainier texture than other products. You may also need to re-mix your beverage so that the product doesn’t settle at the bottom of your glass.
Best Pills: Toniiq Creatine 99.5% Monohydrate Capsules
Pros
- Tasteless
- Convenient
- Third-party tested
Cons
- 7 pills per serving
- Pricey
Creatine capsules are a great alternative to powders and gummies if you dislike the flavor of powder but don’t want the added sugar of a gummy. We like the Toniiq Creatine Monohydrate Capsules because they’re tasteless, convenient and easy to take. Capsules are made of vegetable cellulose, so vegetarians don’t have to worry about animal-based ingredients. We also like that the product is third-party tested for potency, microbiology and the presence of heavy metals.
The downsides: While it seems like you’re getting a great deal of creatine per container (one container holds 210 capsules), one serving is seven pills. That means that each serving costs about 83 cents, which is pricier than the average creatine serving.
Best Pills Runner-up: Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Capsules
Pros
- 2 pills per serving
- Micronized creatine
- Independently tested
Cons
- Not vegan
- Difficult to swallow
What we like about the Optimum Nutrition Creatine Capsules: One 5-gram serving is just two capsules, so a 100-count container is equivalent to a 50-day supply. (One serving costs about 47 cents). In addition, the creatine in each capsule is micronized, which may make it easier for your body to absorb. We love that this product is independently tested by Informed Choice.
However, these capsules are not vegan or vegetarian because the capsules contain gelatin. Each pill is also large and may be difficult to swallow.
Best for Travel: Vitalura Labs Unflavored Creatine Monohydrate
Pros
- NSF certified
- Contains just one ingredient
- Not bitter
Cons
- Expensive
- Grainy
Need a creatine supplement that comes in a small-enough container for a carry-on suitcase? If so, try the Vitalura Labs Unflavored Creatine Monohydrate. One bag weighs 5.3 ounces, which is well under the TSA’s 12-ounce limit. We also like that the product is NSF certified and contains just one ingredient: creatine.
The downsides: This product is expensive at $32.99 for a 30-day supply, which comes out to about $1.09 per serving. In addition, the creatine is not micronized, so it has a grainy texture. (Fortunately, we thought this product had no bitter flavor.)
Best for Improved Athletic Performance: NatureBell Creatine Monohydrate Powder
Pros
- Affordable
- Easy to mix
- Third party tested
Cons
- Slightly bitter
- May need to re-stir or re-shake
Looking for a high-quality creatine powder that’s easy to add to a pre-workout drink? If so, try NatureBell’s Creatine Monohydrate Powder. The fine powder is easy to mix into all beverages with just a few stirs or shakes, including plain water. It’s also third-party tested for purity and potency. The price is reasonable as well; one container costs $21.95 and holds 100 servings, which comes out to about 22 cents per serving.
On the other hand, the powder has a slightly bitter flavor, though a pinch of salt helps. You may also need to re-stir or shake your drink to prevent the creatine from collecting at the bottom of your glass.
Best Creatine HCl Powder: Kaged Creatine HCl
Pros
- 3 flavors
- Independently tested
- Small serving
Cons
- Some customers dislike small serving size
- Pricey
Creatine monohydrate may upset the stomach, and if this is your experience, you may want to try the milder creatine HCl instead. If so, Kaged’s Creatine HCl is a great place to start. The product comes in unflavored, fruit punch and lemon-lime flavors, and the powder dissolves quickly in water despite its crystallized consistency. In addition, the price is reasonable — $38.44 for 75 servings comes out to roughly 51 cents per serving. All Kaged products are independently and pre-release tested in the LGC Testing Laboratory (Laboratory of the Government Chemist) and certified by Informed Sport.
Note that the serving size for HCl creatine is just 750 milligrams, and many customers aren’t convinced that this is enough to see a difference. In addition, some buyers wish that the product were more affordable.
Best Runner-Up Creatine HCl Powder: CON-CRET Creatine HCl Powder
Pros
- 5 flavors
- Dissolves quickly
- Made in an NSF-certified facility
Cons
- Some customers dislike small serving size
- Vinegar-y flavor
What we like about the CON-CRET Creatine HCl Powder: It may be easier on the stomach than creatine monohydrate and be less likely to cause water retention. One 750-milligram scoop dissolves quickly in water, and the product is sold in unflavored, hibiscus, lemon-lime, pineapple and raspberry flavors. The price tag is also reasonable; a 64-day supply costs $22.49, which is about 37 cents per serving.
As with other creatine HCl products, CON-CRET Creatine comes under fire for its small serving size (though this is the recommended dosage). In addition, many of the flavors have a vinegar-y flavor and a slightly chalky texture.
Best Creatine Hcl Capsules: CON-CRET Creatine HCl Capsules
Pros
- No flavor
- Made in an NSF-certified facility
- Easy to swallow
Cons
- Customers and experts are unsure of efficacy
- Shipping issues when buying via Amazon
On the hunt for creatine HCl pills? If so, try the CON-CRET Creatine HCl Capsules. We like that the serving size is just one 750-milligram capsule and that each container holds 90 pills. (So, each serving costs about 30 cents.) Capsules are also easy to swallow, flavorless and made in an NSF-certified facility.
As with other creatine HCl supplements, buyers and experts are concerned about creatine HCl’s efficacy (though others swear by it). A few customers have also experienced shipping issues when purchasing through Amazon.
Best Creatine Pre-Workout: Kaged Pre-Kaged Elite Advanced Pre-Workout
Pros
- Independently tested
- 5 flavors
- Some ingredients may support better cognitive function
Cons
- Expensive
- Caffeine may cause jitters
- May upset stomach
Products that combine creatine and pre-workout mixes make it easier to take all your supplements. If you prefer a combination product, we recommend the Kaged Pre-Kaged Elite Advanced Pre-Workout. It comes in five flavors: caribbean sunrise, fruit punch, glacier grape, orange mango and strawberry lemonade.
Note that each serving contains 3,000 milligrams of creatine monohydrate — as opposed to the standard 5,000 — though it also contains 2,000 milligrams of creatine nitrate (a form of creatine that may be more soluble and bioavailable than creatine monohydrate). Also, each serving contains 344 milligrams of caffeine. While it’s derived from organic green coffee and is designed to prevent jitters or a crash, it may upset your stomach or still cause jitters.
Best Runner-Up Creatine Pre-Workout: Naked Pre Workout Supplement
Pros
- 5 vitamins and minerals
- 4 flavors, including stim-free
- Third party tested
Cons
- Only 1 gram of creatine monohydrate
- May cause jitters
- Pricey
Looking for a creatine-containing pre-workout that has a less complicated ingredient list? If so, opt for Naked’s Pre Workout Supplement. The vegan powder contains 10 ingredients, five of which are vitamins and minerals, as well as creatine monohydrate and l-arginine (an amino acid that helps the body build protein). We also like that the product is third-party tested for potency, efficacy and safety.
However, one two-scoop serving contains just one gram of creatine monohydrate — which may not be enough depending on your supplement routine. It also contains 200 milligrams of caffeine from unroasted coffee beans, which may cause jitters. (Fortunately, you can purchase a stimulant-free, flavor-free version instead.) This product is pricey at about 85 cents per serving.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Should women take creatine supplements?
A:There’s a common misconception in the world of sports and supplements: Creatine supplements are primarily for men. This couldn’t be further from the truth! “The belief that women should not take the same creatine supplements as men is not supported by scientific evidence,” says Zenker. “Creatine is a naturally occurring compound found in muscle cells, and both men and women can benefit from its supplementation. While there may be differences in muscle mass and metabolism between genders, the basic mechanisms of creatine supplementation remain the same for both sexes. “While men might be the primary consumers of creatine supplements, women can benefit just as much, she continues. “Because creatine is found in animal muscle, small amounts are consumed in the diet when eating meat. Women tend to eat less meat than men, so they may benefit even more than men when supplementing with creatine.”
-
Q: What is the best creatine supplement for women over 50?
A:For women over 50, we recommend Thorne Creatine or the budget-friendly Nutricost Creatine Monohydrate Micronized Powder.
-
Q: Who should not take creatine supplements?
A:“While creatine supplementation is generally considered safe for most people when taken as directed, it's important to consider individual health conditions,” says Zenker. “This includes individuals with pre-existing kidney or liver conditions, as well as those who may be sensitive to changes in hydration status. Pregnant or breastfeeding women should also consult with a healthcare professional before using creatine supplements. Creatine supplements are not recommended for infants and children.”
-
Q: How much do creatine supplements for women cost?
A:A creatine supplement can cost anywhere between $20 and $70 for a 60-day supply, which is about 20 cents to $3.00 per serving.
