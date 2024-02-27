If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Resistance Bands for Leg Day, Pull Ups and Therapy
Searching for the best resistance bands on the internet? You’ve come to the right spot. A good set of resistance bands can enhance your workout or therapy routine by giving you new ways to improve your workouts, increase flexibility and tone muscle. However, not every set of bands is going to be a worthy investment. Thin, rubber resistance bands might seem like a decent first pick, but they can roll, pinch and become very uncomfortable during simple exercises. Thicker and more durable bands could be the solution, but these may get too bulky, and many of them don’t have enough give.
Fortunately, there are several brands that offer high-quality, comfortable and durable bands that can take your fitness and wellbeing to the next level. If you want to avoid an uncomfortable, irritating band that will snap after just a few months of use, check out our guide to the best resistance bands below. We based our recommendations on product reviews, testing, durability, material, price, and shipping and return policies to ensure you’re getting an excellent product.
The 17 Best Resistance Bands
Finding the Best Resistance Bands
Whether you’re hoping to retain or build muscle, recover from an injury, better your performance in a sport or improve your day-to-day mobility, resistance bands are an excellent addition to your daily routine. They’re lightweight and compact, making them easy to take with you when traveling. When used correctly, they’re also joint friendly and more versatile than weights.
However, resistance bands have their downsides. Many designs require a sturdy anchor point, which your home may not have. It can also be harder to track your progress with bands as opposed to weights, and bands can’t replicate all weighted exercises.
Still, we think certain bands are a great investment depending on what you want to achieve. To help you find a set of bands that matches your goals, learn more about the factors we considered when making our recommendations.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Resistance Bands
Material
Whether you’re looking for a short loop, long loop or single straps with or without handles, high-quality material will increase the longevity of your resistance bands. Natural latex is a great choice for therapeutic movements because it will have plenty of stretch. A blend of latex and rubber is a better option for weight-bearing moves. Lastly, cotton and polyester work well for non-slip loop bands. If you have a latex allergy, synthetic latex (usually plastic) and cotton/polyester blends are good options.
Resistance Level
Resistance bands come in a variety of tension levels ranging from easy to difficult. These options help increase or decrease the difficulty of any given exercise, so using multiple resistance bands at different levels can help you improve your strength over time.
While most companies don’t explain exactly how much resistance each band level provides, a few companies label their bands based on a comparable amount of weight. (For instance, an “easy” band may be the equivalent of using three-pound weights.) This can be particularly helpful in tracking your progress.
Design
Resistance bands come in many forms, including loop bands, tube bands and therapy bands. Loop bands are closed-loop bands that work well for lower body exercises like squats and lunges. Tube bands are rubber tubes with handles at one end and usually a carabiner at the other, which you can use to attach the resistance band to a workout machine or a sturdy pole. Finally, therapy bands are thin, wide, flat and long strips of latex or a similar material. They work well for rehabilitation exercises.
Price and Value
As with all exercise equipment, it’s important to strike a balance between budget and quality. Affordable options can still help you achieve a great therapy session or workout, but they tend not to last as long as pricier, more durable options. On the other hand, expensive bands can be too strong and bulky for beginners. Mid-level bands (in terms of price) tend to give you the most bang for your buck, but we’ve found some excellent options at very low or high price points as well.
Portability
While resistance bands in general are very portable, some are easier to carry around than others. Weight-bearing bands, for instance, have to be longer, thicker and tougher to withstand tearing but can also take up a lot of space in your gym bag. So, make sure you consider the compactness of your bands before buying, especially if you plan to travel with them.
What Are the Different Types of Resistance Bands?
Loop Bands
Loop bands are closed-loop bands. The least expensive form of loop bands are skinny latex loops, but we generally don’t recommend these because they’re uncomfortable to use. Instead, we recommend fabric-based loop bands, which are much more durable and comfortable. They also don’t roll and tend to have more grip.
Tube Bands
Tube resistance bands are rubber tubes with handles at one end. Sometimes these bands have a carabiner at the other end, and other times they simply have a small loop. The carabiner or the loop helps you attach the band to a sturdy piece of equipment that can hold some weight without tipping. Generally, tube bands are great for core-based exercises and certain bodyweight exercises.
Therapy Bands
Therapy bands are the most flexible band type. Generally, they are thin and wide, which allows you to use them comfortably to stretch and rehabilitate certain body parts. Most therapy bands are made out of latex, but non-latex options for sensitive skin are also available.
Best Affordable Set: Standrock Resistance Bands for Working Out, 6 Pieces
Pros
- 3 booty bands and 3 long bands
- Easy to differentiate between resistance levels
- Grippy
Cons
- Could use more resistance
- Long bands could be longer
Whether you’re a beginner or a pro band user, the Standrock Resistance Bands set is a great place to start. It comes with three booty bands and three long bands (all loops), so you can practice both upper and lower body exercises. We like that the material is grippy and doesn’t roll, and that you can choose between three resistance levels.
On the other hand, the advanced bands could use a little more resistance to differentiate them from the intermediate level. Some buyers may also find the long bands to be a little too short depending on their height and the exercises they are trying to do.
Best Budget: Renoj Resistance Bands, Set of 3
Pros
- Great for beginners and advanced gym goers alike
- Plus-size friendly
- Grippy and don’t roll
Cons
- Only three bands in set (listing is confusing)
- Chemical smell when new
- Bands stretch out after frequent use
Not ready to make a big investment? Consider the Renoj Resistance Bands, which are a great way to try out resistance workouts without committing to them. They cost just $7 but the set includes three bands with different strength levels. We like that they are plus-size friendly (ie. the loops aren’t too small) and that they stay in place and don’t roll.
However, the product listing on Amazon is misleading; it isn’t immediately clear how many bands are included in a set. The material also has a chemical scent when you open the package, and some buyers found that the bands got stretched out after frequent use.
Best Splurge: BC Strength Glute Loop Package
Pros
- Long lasting bands
- 6 bands of varying strengths included
- Guaranteed against wear and tear for 90 days
Cons
- Expensive
- Not the best for certain upper body exercises
If you want a set of resistance bands that can withstand the test of time, try the BC Strength Glute Loop Package. It contains six different bands of varying sizes and strengths so you can customize your workout. Plus, the material is grippy, anti-rolling and guaranteed against wear and tear for 90 days.
The only cons we could find: This package is expensive, and the loops aren’t ideal for certain upper body exercises.
Best for Beginners: Bala Bands
Pros
- Grippy and don’t roll
- Three distinct colors and strengths
- Great for glute exercises
Cons
- Great for some arm exercises but not many
- Pricey
- No free returns if buying from Bala
Bala Bands are a great set of bands for beginners who want long-lasting bands within their budget. We love that each band has a distinct color and strength level, and that the material is comfortable yet grippy. The loops don’t roll either, which makes them great for glute exercises.
On the other hand, loop bands aren’t the best for certain upper body exercises. Bala Bands are also pricey, and purchasing directly from the website means you can’t return the package for free.
Best Budget for Glutes: WALITO Resistance Bands for Legs and Butt
Pros
- Easy returns (sold through Amazon)
- Soft but grippy
- 4 strength levels
Cons
- Not great for arm exercises
- Hold onto smells
- May be too high resistance for beginners
Hoping to achieve a booty pump without emptying your wallet? Try the WALITO Resistance Bands sold on Amazon. Each package includes four bands of varying strength levels which are soft and grippy, so they don’t budge during tough glute exercises.
Like all loop bands, these aren’t the best for certain arm exercises. The material also tends to hold onto smells like sweat, and the resistance on the stronger bands may be too high for beginners.
Best Splurge for Glutes: Titan Fitness Loop Resistance Band Multi-Pack
Pros
- Great for upper and lower body
- 8 pieces
- 4 strength levels, multiple sizes
Cons
- Can dig into skin
- Pricey
- A little heavy
If you want professional-level resistance bands that can train your glutes efficiently, consider the Titan Fitness Loop Resistance Band Multi-Pack. It contains eight resistance bands (four pairs at distinct strength levels), and two different loop sizes. We love that the larger sizes work well for upper body exercises as well as lower body ones.
The downsides: While these bands are durable, they are a little pricey. The tough material can also be a bit harsh on the skin, and the bands are on the heavier side.
Best for Pull-ups: Major Fitness Pull Up Assist Bands, Resistance Power Bands
Pros
- Durable
- 3 strength levels
- Long lasting
Cons
- Pricey
- A little heavy
- Can be harsh on skin
If you’re training pull-ups, it’s important that your resistance bands can withstand bodyweight exercise. The Major Fitness Pull Up Assist Bands are made of thick, durable material that won’t snap or tear, and each package contains three strength levels.
The downsides? These bands are pricey and the material can be harsh on the skin. They are also somewhat heavy when compared to similar products.
Best for Squats: Advanta Sports Deluxe Edition Fabric Resistance Bands Set
Pros
- 4 strength levels
- Non-slip
- Affordable
Cons
- Limited arm exercises with band size
- May be too strong for beginners
What we like about the Advanta Sports Deluxe Resistance Bands Set: Each set includes four bands of varying strength levels made of non-slip material. Your purchase also comes with a training guide and a light mesh bag.
What could be improved: Arm exercises with loop bands are limited, and the bands with heavier resistance may be too strong for beginners.
Best for Seniors: Melt Method Light Resistance Band
Pros
- Gentle, thick material
- Great for beginners
- Light and medium resistance
Cons
- Pricey
- Not always easy to grip (no handles)
Looking for a gentle resistance band that can stretch enough for therapeutic exercise without snapping? If so, try the Melt Method Light Resistance Band. It’s made of a gentle, thick, durable and latex-free material, and there are light and medium resistance options available. Plus, these bands are HSA and FSA eligible.
However, the band is a little pricey. It can also be somewhat difficult to grip at the ends. (If you’re experiencing this, you may need resistance bands with handles.)
Best for Physical Therapy: Therabands Resistance Bands Set
Pros
- Durable
- Great for upper and lower body
- Works for a wide variety of exercises
Cons
- Not always easy to grip (no handles)
- Can’t mix and match intermediate and advanced bands
- Some buyers wish the advanced set had even more resistance
The Therabands Resistance Bands Set is trusted by professional sports players and dancers for many reasons: Each band in the set is incredibly durable and stretchy. The products are also versatile and work well for a variety of upper and lower-body exercises.
On the other hand, it isn’t always easy to grip the bands. We also wish Therabands would let you mix and match intermediate and advanced bands in one set.
Best Latex-Free Resistance Bands: Theraband Professional Non-Latex Resistance Bands
Pros
- Durable
- Great for upper and lower body
- Great for sensitive skin
Cons
- Not natural material
- Can’t mix and match intermediate and advanced bands
- Advanced level could use more resistance
If you have a latex sensitivity but need a resistance band for therapy and at-home workouts, the Theraband Non-Latex Resistance Bands are an excellent choice. They are made of durable, stretchy plastic, and the simple design works well for upper and lower-body exercises.
However, the material is synthetic, which may bother some customers. It’s also not possible to mix and match intermediate and advanced bands in the same set, and some buyers wish the advanced level had more resistance.
Best for Recovery: Crossover Symmetry Crossover Cords
Pros
- Resistance levels distinguished by equivalent weight
- Safety sleeves to protect against injury
- 2 cords per pair
Cons
- Expensive
- Must attach to something
- Plastic handles may break
If you’re looking for a set of resistance bands that will help you recover from an injury, we recommend the Crossover Symmetry Cords. They have safety sleeves which help reduce the risk of re-injury, and each set comes with two cords. We also like that the resistance levels of the bands are distinguished by an equivalent weight, so you can easily tell how much resistance you’re getting. Plus, Crossover Symmetry offers a 30-day product guarantee.
What could be improved: One pair of cords is expensive, so multiple sets at different strength levels may be outside your budget. In addition, the bands must be attached to something sturdy, and a few customers received plastic handles that easily tore.
Best for Pilates: Balanced Body Fabric Resistance Bands
Pros
- Durable
- Soft and comfortable fabric
- Grippy material doesn’t roll
Cons
- Expensive
- Not sold at many retailers
Looking for the perfect resistance band to accompany your pilates routine? We recommend the Balanced Body Fabric Resistance Bands. Each one is made of durable and grippy yet soft and comfortable fabric. Plus, we love that the material doesn’t roll during tough exercises.
The only cons we could find: These bands are sold separately, and purchasing all three levels would cost $60. They also aren’t available at most retailers.
Best for Yoga: Theraband CLX Resistance Band with Loops
Pros
- Loops at end of straps for easy grip
- Easy to increase progression in stretches
- Lighter resistance levels are durable
Cons
- Not all resistance levels sold on Amazon
- Heavy resistance levels may snap after a few months
- Not great for bodyweight exercises
Resistance bands with multiple loops in a chain style, like the Theraband CLX Resistance Bands, can help you efficiently improve your flexibility in yoga. This is because each loop acts as a different stretch level, so you can easily increase your progression in certain stretches. We appreciate that the bands with lighter levels of resistance are quite durable and stretchy.
However, the bands at the heaviest resistance levels may snap after a few months. (They aren’t recommended for bodyweight exercises.) We also found that certain resistance levels aren’t sold on Amazon, which can be inconvenient.
Best for Core Workouts: TB12 Handle Resistance Bands
Pros
- 4 different strength levels
- Get first month of Corefirst subscription (for workouts and tutorials) free
- Durable
Cons
- Expensive
- Learning curve
- Purchase door anchor separately
The key to an amazing ab workout at home? A set of resistance bands that attach to a sturdy object. The TB12 Handle Resistance Bands can elevate your at-home gym experience by helping you work on very challenging core exercises. We like that you can attach these bands to an anchor tucked between a door and a doorframe. Plus, the bands come with a free month of Corefirst, a subscription service for workout and tutorial videos.
The downsides? These bands are expensive, and it can take some time to learn how to use them well. You must also purchase a door anchor separately.
Best Non-Slip: Gymbee Non-Slip Cloth Resistance Bands
Pros
- Affordable
- Bag included
- Grippy fabric doesn’t roll
Cons
- Strongest band could use less resistance
- Some quality issues
- Not as long-lasting as other brands
If you’re tired of resistance bands that roll and change position during an intense exercise, try the Gymbee Non-Slip Cloth Resistance Bands. The fabric has a tough, grippy material that stays in place without causing skin discomfort. We also like that the set includes a bag.
However, the strongest band may be too strong — even for intermediate users. A few customers also experienced quality issues, such as a missing band in the set and slightly different band sizes.
Best Resistance Bands With Handles: VEICK Resistance Bands with Handles
Pros
- Affordable
- Set of 5 strength levels
- Detachable handles, bag, door anchor included
Cons
- Foam handles could be better quality (split and crack)
- Not as much resistance on higher levels as the brand claims
- Not as durable as other brands
Resistance bands with handles can be a great tool for bodyweight exercises. If this is the type of band you want to test out, consider the VEICK Resistance Bands. The set includes five different bands with varying strength levels, detachable handles, a bag and a door anchor. In addition, the purchase comes with a two-month warranty.
Unfortunately, some buyers found that their bands didn’t last much long after the first two months had passed. Others wished that the higher levels had more resistance.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What are the best quality loop bands?
A:If you’re willing to splurge, we recommend the BC Strength Glute Loop Package.
-
Q: Which type of resistance band is best?
A:For glute and leg exercises, we recommend closed loop bands. For upper body and core, consider tube bands (similar to bungee cords), and for therapy and rehabilitation, consider therapy bands.
-
Q: What resistance bands do physical therapists use?
A:Many physical therapists use Therabands, though other resistance bands can also do the job.
-
Q: What type of resistance bands are best for beginners?
A:We recommend picking an affordable set, such as the Standrock Resistance Bands for Working Out, sold on Amazon.
-
Q: How much do resistance bands cost?
A:Resistance bands can cost anywhere between $5 and $100 for just one band. Many bands are sold in sets, which cost between $10 and $500.
