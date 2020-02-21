Hair chameleon Dua Lipa has bangs now! But according to a recent update from the 24-year-old hitmaker, the new look was an accident.

The “New Rules” singer posted a video clip on her Instagram Story Thursday, February 20, revealing that her duo-toned hairstyle looks a little different. Instead of long, face-framing bleached-blonde pieces, she’s now sporting short, side-swept fringe. “PSA: This is not a haircut,” she wrote in the text overlay. “It’s bleached breakage, but I’m runnin’ with it.”

Even though the new look wasn’t intentional, Lipa still looks as trendy and cool as ever. She shared another photo of the ‘do on her Instagram feed, showing off the fringe with her longer strands styled in a half-up-half-down hairstyle.

The star debuted her two-tone color in October, which consists of blonde hair in the front and on the top, and another layer of dark brown hair peeking out from underneath. And honestly, she’s been seriously rocking this edgy look.

That same month, celebrity hairstylist Nicola Clarke reposted a selfie the songstress shared of the end result. The John Frieda hair expert captioned the pic, “Finally!!! @dualipa unwraps her new blonde hair 🌈💖❤️ Thanks to @annacofone and dua for trusting me and couldn’t have done it without the coolest chick in town @shangallacher and of course the 💣 @frankhaircolour used the brilliant @virtuelabs colorkick to keep dua’s hair feeling fine 🙏🏽.”

In an interview with W Magazine in November, Clarke spoke about this funky aesthetic. “It’s a trend that can be made as extreme or subtle as you want and still have an impact,” she said.

Clarke also told the outlet that she recommends giving hair some extra TLC after coloring it. “I always recommend treatments when in the salon as they can have a huge impact on the hair’s texture and condition,” she explained. “My favorite is the Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask.”

Hopefully Lipa has Clarke on speed dial — and a full bottle of that hair mask in her vanity.

