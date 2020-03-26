Wow! Blake Shelton really is committing to growing back out his mullet and it’s exactly what we needed during this difficult time.

On Thursday, March 26, the country star posted a GIF to Twitter showing off the progress of what he referred to as his “quarantine mullet.”

“Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020,” he wrote in the Tweet. “@gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes.”

In the moving picture, you can see the 43-year-old has buzzed sides with three lines, looking a bit more gray than usual. In the back, party, end, he seems to have a good bit of growth that Stefani is pulling to show off.

This comes after a previous declaration from The Voice judge, who announced his plan to grow back out the signature ‘90s hairstyle on Tuesday, March 17, while social distancing.

“I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together,” he wrote to his fans on Twitter. “I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some shit like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned…”

Shelton isn’t the only A-list male turning to playful hair looks while stuck at home. Stephen Colbert posted a beauty tutorial-style video to his Instagram feed on Wednesday, March 25, where he tried out his wife’s makeup and sported a dyed goatee while doing an impression of Robert Downey Jr. playing Iron Man‘s Tony Stark.

Jonathan Van Ness rocked a chin-only look before taking it all off. “This is officer Van Ness 🏳️‍🌈 Don’t try new lewks during quarentine 💗 (I’m shaving this chin thing off now just was aghast at how I look),” he wrote in the Instagram post on Saturday, March 21.

