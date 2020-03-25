Chris Evans Fixes Brother Scott's Uneven Buzz Cut

Brotherly love! Sell By actor Scott Evans enlisted the help of his older brother Chris to fix his at-home haircut during the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Sunday, March 22, Scott took to Twitter to share a video of himself shaving his head in the bathroom of his home.

Armed with a trimmer, he said “I’m really doing this” before screaming in panic as he shed chunks of hair. Halfway through, he asked himself, “Is this a good idea?”

He then continued the conversation with himself and said, “Well, there’s no going back now.” Once he was pleased with the results, the 36-year-old shared the video footage on Twitter with the caption, “Head has been shaved.”

That same day, he took a selfie of the finished result for his 62.6k Twitter followers and in the accompanying Tweet, he wrote, “Final product.”

Don’t worry @itskatelambert, my brother helped me even it out. 😜 pic.twitter.com/a2s2vaEQ9a — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) March 24, 2020

Actress and writer Kate Lambert responded to the Tweet and said, “Couldn’t be cuter if you tried. But ya missed a spot.” She zoomed in on the actor’s selfie to reveal a few hairs that were longer than the rest.

Scott tweeted back at Lambert with a video of his brother Chris evening out his new ‘do. “Don’t worry @itskatelambert, my brother helped me even it out.”

The two brothers ventured back to the bathroom so that Chris could go over his hair with a trimmer for a clean, polished finish.

As the coronavirus outbreak intensifies, hair salons and other beauty-related services have closed across the nation. In response, stars have been forced to DIY their hair color or recruit a trusty family member to freshen up their locks.

On Monday, March 19, Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, pulled a Scott Evans. He gave himself an at-home buzzcut on the front porch, ditching his long locks for a military-style ‘do. As the hitmaker filmed her husband trimming his hair off, she said, “We’re going Full Metal Jacket people.”

Carey shared the before-and-after pics of his transformation on Instagram and captioned the photo series, “Send help. I’m losing it!!! #FullMetalQuarantine.”

