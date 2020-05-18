Kelly Ripa Claps Back at Viewers Who Criticize Her On-Air Appearance

Perspective! Kelly Ripa has no time for criticism about her looks right now.

During a Live With Kelly and Ryan at-home taping on Friday, May 15, the blonde beauty said she doesn’t really care about her appearance right now. “I don’t care. I have a new outlook on life,” she explained. “Certain things don’t matter anymore and my appearance is one of those things that just don’t matter.”

Celebrities Try Bold New Hair Colors While Stuck At Home During the COVID-19 Pandemic

When Ryan Seacrest said that “once in a while” there are viewers who say the duo looks “shiny in our DIY show process,” Ripa shuts it down.

“First of all, let me just say, to people commenting about our appearance, How dare you and you’re lucky that we actually put clothes on. It’s harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show,” the 49-year-old personality said.

See All the Celebrities Who Have Done Their Own At-Home Haircuts Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

She continued to say that some days she wants to just pull her laptop into bed and do a broadcast that way. But she’s reminded herself that she’s a professional and still has a TV show to do.

However, Seacrest doesn’t necessarily have the same outlook. Ripa teased him about wearing makeup for the show. “I believe that you are wearing bronzer and I think it looks rather fetching on you,” she said. “And I believe that you are wearing [Guerlain’s] Terracotta, if I’m not mistaken.”

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

She is not! Seacrest pulled out the powder and the brush he uses to show viewers. “Here’s what it looks like,” he said. “This is what’s in my drawer to avoid a glisten-y presentation.”

For Ripa, she just uses old products that she finds around the house. “I’m not proud of this. I for one have not ordered makeup and I’m just using what I have,” she said. “Some of it, I’m sure, is probably toxic. It’s probably way past its expiration date.” Do not try this at home! But honestly, we get it.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)