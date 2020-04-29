Kylie Jenner Claps Back at Hair Colorist for Criticizing Her Highlights

Kylie Jenner’s always paying attention to what her fans and critics are saying. On Thursday, April 18, a California-based hair colorist criticized the 22-year-old’s new highlights on the ‘gram — and the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star clapped back.

The Lip Kit founder shared a video on her Instagram feed with her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. She’s filmed carrying the little girl around the house as she alternates between yelling some gibberish and giggling. In the accompanying caption, Jenner joked, “A visual representation of how my friends are gonna have to drag me out the first party post quarantine.”

But one of the highlights of the video was getting another up-close look at Jenner’s new chunky blonde highlights. She showed off her new color for the first time on April 24, posing outside of her home to show fans her hair, which features bright blonde face-framing pieces.

Lots of fans commented that they love the new ’90s-inspired ‘do. But there was one hairstylist strongly disagreed. In the video with her daughter posted on Tuesday, the colorist commented, “Kylie, honey you need some blending on that hair”.

Kylie replied to the critic and said, “I know bitch it’s been a long day”.

Over 6,000 Instagram users “liked” the stylist’s comment.

Earlier in the month, the beauty guru revealed that she’s using her time during the COVID-19 quarantine to embrace her chin-length natural hair. But that hasn’t really been the case on Instagram. Jenner’s shared a variety of different hairstyles with her 172 million Instagram followers.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is no stranger to clapping back at snarky comments on social media. Just about two weeks ago, she slammed a troll who criticized her post-baby body.

A Kylie fan page posted a throwback photo of the star and a social media user wrote, “wow, she’s so skinny here.” Another Instagrammer responded to the comment and said, “she was better.”

The mom of one jumped into the comments to say, “I birthed a baby.”

