Yolanda Hadid has a message for social media followers looking to speculate about her children: don’t. The mom of three clapped back at an Instagram commenter who seemed to suggest her daughter Bella Hadid had plastic surgery, telling the fan that none of her children “have ever done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies.”

The drama unfolded after the 55-year-old posted a fierce mirror selfie on Instagram, in which she candidly discussed getting her body back to its natural state after years of feeling compelled to have work done.

“Finally back to the original 1964,” she wrote, in part. “Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions and all the bullshit I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me.”

Following her confession, one follower began to question in the comments section of the post, suggesting Gigi, Bella and Anwar don’t share their mother’s philosophy when it comes to plastic surgery.

“I agree with you but what about your daughters? Especially Bella,” the user wrote. “She is beautiful but must use fillers?! And she is in the business so how do you rationalize that?”

Needless to say, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was not having it.

“None of my children have have [ever] done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies,” she responded. “They know better after seeing what I went through.”

While Yolanda punctuated her clap back with a heart and thank you emoji, the message was clear: don’t mess with her genetically blessed brood. For her part, Bella stayed out the fray, but the catwalk queen has offered her own take on the plastic surgery rumors in the past.

“People think I got all this surgery or did this or that,” she told InStyle in May 2018. “And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling.”

