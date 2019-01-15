Wow! Yolanda Hadid, 55, Shares Photo Without ‘Breast Implants, Fillers’

Yolanda Hadid is a free woman! And she’s showing off a picture of her body at 55 years old to prove it.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a photo on Instagram on Monday, January 14, posing in lacy, blush lingerie that showed off her impressive figure — and noted in the caption that she had removed her breast implants and other aesthetic enhancements. “Fifty Five and smiling from the inside out…. Finally back to the original 1964. Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, exstensions [sic] and all the [bulls—t] I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me,” she wrote.

Hadid has previously spoken about stopping Botox and other dermal fillers after being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. In October 2018, she shared that she’d suffered a relapse of Lyme disease, the chronic bacterial disease that can cause debilitating joint pain and fatigue. She’d also cataloged her ups and downs with the condition during her time on RHOBH and in her 2017 memoir, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease.

The mother of models Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Anwar Hadid spoke further on her current thoughts of plastic surgery and fillers: “Your health is your wealth so please make educated decisions, research the partial information you’re given by our broken system before putting anything foreign in your body,” she wrote on Monday.

The former model also shared that her thoughts on aging and beauty have changed over the decades. “It took me many years of undoing some bad choices I made for myself before I finally found the freedom to sustainable internal beauty and acceptance of what is the best version of myself by no standards but my own,” she wrote. “It’s on us to learn to love our selves [sic] and celebrate our unique, one of a kind beauty at all ages as we move through this journey called ‘life’. Beauty has no meaning without your health.”

