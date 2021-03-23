Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift fans are convinced that her upcoming rerecorded version of Fearless will feature collaborations with a few major stars — including BFF Selena Gomez.

“Kinda missin this one,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum, 28, captioned a series of throwback pics with Swift, 31, via Instagram on Monday, March 22. The “Cardigan” singer’s cat Benjamin appears front and center in two of the besties’ selfies.

Eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that this isn’t the first time the pair might have hinted that they have a duet in the works. “TAYLENA COLLAB IS COMING!” one excited Twitter user wrote on Monday alongside screenshots of other clues from the longtime pals, including a product from Gomez’s Rare Beauty line called Fearless. The fan also spotted Swift’s lucky number, 13, featured prominently in the music video for the Disney alum’s new single, “Selfish Love.”

While they’ve never released an official collaboration before, the Texas native and the Grammy winner have always been there for each other. In January 2020, Swift opened up about why her friendship with Gomez feels so special.

“I knew from when I met her I would always have her back,” the “Betty” singer told WSJ. Magazine. “In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

At the time, the Spring Breakers star recalled that she and Swift “clicked instantly” when they met in 2008 amid their respective romances with Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas. “We both went through s–t at the same time,” Gomez told the outlet. “She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age.”

The Cats actress has been working on reproducing her extensive catalog of music following her ups and downs with Scooter Braun and her former label, Big Machine Records. In February, Swift announced on Good Morning America that her new version of her sophomore album — out April 9 — will include a handful of old “songs from the vault” that didn’t make the cut on the original record.

As music lovers continue to search for hints about the never-before-heard tracks, Katy Perry teased a potential collab with her former foe. During Monday’s episode of American Idol, the “Dark Horse” singer, 36, was left inspired by a powerhouse duet performed by two female contestants.

“Can you imagine if Taylor and I work together, what we could do?” Perry asked fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, quickly sending social media users into a frenzy.

“OMG, THE COLLAB OF THE DECADE IS COMING,” one fan tweeted, while another agreed that the pop stars would “run the music industry together” after putting their feud behind them in 2018.

Perry previously shut down rumors that Swift would be featured on her album Smile, which was released in August 2020. “The fans are definitely excited for something like that to happen in the future and I’m always open,” she told Hits Radio Breakfast three months before the record hit streaming platforms.

