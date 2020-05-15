Setting the record straight. Katy Perry responded to speculation of a possible collaboration between herself and Taylor Swift.

Fans have long believed that Perry, 35, and Swift, 30, have sprinkled hints at a possible project between the two across social media. Most recently, many questioned whether Swift made a secret cameo on Perry’s new song, “Daisies.” But the American Idol judge denied such a thing had occurred.

“No, it’s not correct,” Perry said of the new track on Hits Radio Breakfast on Friday, May 15. “But the fans are definitely excited for something like that to happen in the future, and I’m always open.”

Perry also confirmed that Swift is not slated to make an appearance on her upcoming album, saying, “No! Not as yet.”

“I mean, the fans are so fun, they do search far and wide for Easter eggs,” the California native continued. “And we do put them in our visuals and in lyric videos and music videos and content that we created.”

The “Never Really Over” singer pointed out that “not everything is an Easter egg” and that “some things are just flowers.”

Perry and Swift have a complicated history. The pair’s friendship turned into a years-long feud after the “Endgame” artist accused the “Never Worn White” singer of poaching her backup dancers in a 2014 Rolling Stone profile.

In the day that followed, Perry cryptically cautioned fans via Twitter to “watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing.” Swift dropped a song later that year, titled “Bad Blood,” that was rumored to be about Perry. In 2017, the “Last Friday Night” singer dropped her own diss track that was seemingly about her then-nemesis, called “Swish Swish.”

Perry made the first move toward ending her beef with Swift in May 2018. At the time, she sent an actual olive branch on the opening night of the “Lover” singer’s Reputation Tour. Thereafter, the “Chained to the Rhythm” artist revealed that she would be “open” to collaborating with Swift.

The duo made the biggest leap toward resolving their former drama in June 2019, during which Perry had a cameo at the end of Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video. Perry was dressed as a hamburger, while Swift was decked out in a French Fries costume.

After Perry’s “You Need to Calm Down” appearance, Swift opened up the pair’s resolved bond on the U.K.’s Capital Breakfast in June 2019. “It was just, like, something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us,” she said.