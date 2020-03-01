Katy Perry Reveals She and Taylor Swift Don’t Have a Close Relationship

Friends from afar. Katy Perry and Taylor Swift may have mended their on on-again, off-again friendship, but the two singers are not as tight as fans may think.

The “Teenage Dream” singer, 35, revealed that she and “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress, 30, haven’t been able to connect lately due to their super packed schedules.

“Well, we don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot,” Perry said in an interview with Australian magazine Stellar published on Saturday, February 29. “I was impressed by her documentary [Miss Americana] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability. I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t.”

The “California Girls” crooner also opened up about starring in the music video for Swift’s 2019 hit “You Need to Calm Down,” which she said was a incredibly powerful experience and example for their fans.

“Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to. We wanted it to be an example of unity,” Perry explained. “Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is!”

The singers initially fell out in 2014 after Swift told Rolling Stone that a former close friend and well-known artist “did something so horrible” and “tried to sabotage an entire arena tour.”

Swift and Perry revealed that they had ended their feud in June 2019 when the two hugged it out while dressed as a hamburger and a carton of french fries for Swift’s star-studded video. The 10-time Grammy winner dished on the pair’s renewed relationship during a Capital FM’s Capital Breakfast interview that same month.

“You know … we’ve been on good terms for a while,” she began. “She sent me a really nice note and olive branch … like, an actual olive branch, to my tour, which started … the Reputation stadium tour a while ago, and from that point on, we’ve been on good terms.”

She continued, “And then, like, we saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things and then saw each other again at another party.”

Like Perry, Swift felt that moving past their issues was important not only for them, but for their fans as well. She explained at that time that burying the hatchet with Perry made her days “lighter.”

“Just, like, something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us,” she shared. “She and I have been fine for a while, like, really on good terms, but we didn’t know if we were ever gonna tell people about it.”