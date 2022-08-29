A second look! Taylor Swift gave her fans a fashion show VMAs night, ditching the sparkly dress she wore on the red carpet for a sexy skintight romper.

Following the ceremony on Sunday, August 28, the hitmaker, 32, was spotted — as seen in the video above — heading to an afterparty at the Fleur Room in New York with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. (The lovebirds have been dating for over five years.) Swift posed for photos outside the venue, giving cameras a closeup of the sultry blue look from Moschino. The ensemble featured a bustier bodice and was adorned with crystal stars. The “Bad Blood” singer complemented the playsuit with a shaggy white fur coat and bedazzled platform heels.

For her glam, Swift rocked winged eyeliner and a red lip — a signature makeup selection for the songstress. The musician finalized the look with diamond earrings and had her hair styled in loose waves.

Hours earlier, Swift surprised fans at the awards show, arriving in a naked dress draped with crystals. The Oscar de la Renta design served up 1920s flapper vibes as it featured a high-neck and a short hem. The Pennsylvania native kept the shimmery theme going with a pair of metallic Christian Louboutin sandal heels. She also accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

It was a big night for the “Love Story” artist as she won Video of the Year, Best Longform Video and Best direction for “All Too Well.” Music video star Dylan O’Brien was there to support Swift.

During her acceptance speech for Video of the Year, Swift stirred social media into a frenzy when she announced a new album.

“I’m just so proud of what we made,” the pop star said. “We wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans. Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that.”

She then dropped a major bombshell. “I had sort of made up my mind that if you were gonna be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out October 21,” Swift told the crowd. “I will tell you more at midnight.”

She later announced that the new album is titled Midnights. “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight,” she wrote via Instagram.