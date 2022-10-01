Carving her own path! Kate Hudson opened up about why she respects the legacy of mom Goldie Hawn — but she isn’t trying to follow her in her footsteps.

“Contrary to how I guess it seems from the outside in, for me, our family is much more focused on emulating who we are as people,” Hudson, 43, said in an interview with E! News that was published on Friday, September 30. “Emulating the good and maybe not necessarily wanting to carry on some of the challenges, like any child growing up in the world.”

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress explained that while some may think she’s emulated the 76-year-old’s career, Hudson “doesn’t see it that way,” adding that Hawn “is an original. She’s an icon. It’s a different generation.”

While the California native may not be copying what her mom has accomplished on screen, she does heed advice from the Golden Globe award winner when it comes to family matters. “I do really like to emulate the things she brought to her career and to us as kids, and how she balanced that out. I think that’s important,” Hudson shared.

The Glee alum is raising son Ryder 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson — whom she was married to from 2000 to 2007 — as well as son Bingham, 11, with ex Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani Rose, 3, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

The Bride Wars star has been vocal in supporting her little ones over the years, regularly using social media as a way to praise her children for their accomplishments.

In June, Hudson’s eldest graduated from high school and the Academy Award nominee paid tribute to her oldest child in a sweet Instagram post at the time.

“@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life,” she wrote alongside two photos of Ryder after his graduation ceremony. “You bring so much to everyone’s life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter. Way to go baby! Ma loves you!”

Two months later, the Almost Famous actress stepped into the role as ultimate fan girl, sharing several photos via Instagram of Ryder performing with his band at the Mint in Los Angeles.

“Watching my baby 🎸 @mr.ryderrobinson #stagemoms #bestnight 💫,” Hudson captioned the carousel of images, one of which featured the 18-year-old shredding his guitar onstage. In another shot, the mom of three rocked a huge smile while her stepdad, Kurt Russell, grinned at the actress in the photo.

“Your kids are the great barometer of if your life is scheduled well as a working parent because they let you know when they’re not getting the attention that they need in the way that they act out,” the Fools Gold star told WSJ. Magazine in December 2021. “Early on with Ryder, I figured that one out really quickly. … I knew when it was time for me to put my pen down and take some time to make my kids the absolute priority. Now with them all in school, it’s great because I can get all my work done in the day. And then I’m Mom.”