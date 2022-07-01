The perfect mother-daughter duo! Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn turned a shopping trip into a party when they visited the Stuart Weitzman store — and it was all captured on camera.

“We’re taking over the Stuart Weitzman store today,” Hudson, 43, said in an adorable new ad for the shoe label, which was shared via Instagram on Thursday, June 30. “I wanna try those on,” the Bride Wars star then said, reaching for the brand’s orange Nudistglam 110 sandals as Hawn, 76, excitedly passed them to her. For the occasion, Hudson popped in a yellow princess-sleeve dress while the Snatched star dazzled in a floral frock.

“I love these. Can I have them?” Hudson said of the sparkly heels. Hawn replied: “Yes, you can have them. Yes, darling!”

Next, Hudson tried on Stuart Weitzman’s glittery SW Bow 100 slide. “Look how they did the sparkle on the sole. It’s beautiful,” Hawn said of the shoe. For her part, the Death Becomes Her actress danced around in the line’s lavender Mid Heel Strap Sandals.

The women then invited a guest on their adventure: the store’s mannequin. After playing around in the shoes, Hawn grabbed a plastic model and brought it to the sofa where she and Hudson were testing out the footwear. “This is very exciting,” the 10 Mindful Minutes author exclaimed. “She’s gorgeous!” Hudson said as Hawn placed the prop next to her. “Isn’t she gorgeous?!” Hawn said back before instructing Hudson to cross her legs like the mannequin. “You know, I walked by her and she did kick me,” Hawn joked.

The sweet clip comes after Hudson and Hawn starred in the Stuart Weitzman Spring 2022 collection campaign, titled Live Every Moment. In the ad, which was shared via the brand’s official social media account in March, the Pretty Fun author and the Housesitter star are photographed snuggled up together on a backyard sofa.

In the image, Hudson is dressed in a white shirtdress teamed with the brand’s Soiree Lace-Up Sandal in red. Hawn rocked a plush sweater dress, paired with the Soiree 100 Sandal in white.

“My mom has always been an inspiration to me and, in so many ways, the foundation for my values,” the Fabletics co-founder said in a statement. “There’s no doubt that I inherited her love for life and all of its experiences big and small. But she always passed down her love of fashion and Stuart Weitzman shoes, which made it so much fun to work on this campaign together.”

The First Wives Club actress echoed her daughter’s sentiment. “A dream mother-daughter moment with @stuartweitzman! Love you my baby @katehudson and yes being a shoe love is genetic. No lie … I had to get another closet for my Stuart Weitzman shoes,” she joked via Instagram at the time.

