Like mother, like daughter! Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn don’t just share DNA, the duo also has mutual love of fabulous footwear. So, it makes perfect sense for them to star in Stuart Weitzman’s “Live Every Moment” campaign, which “celebrates life’s everyday moments.”

“My mom has always been an inspiration to me and, in so many ways, the foundation for my values,” the 42-year-old actress said in a statement. “There’s no doubt that I inherited her love for life and all of its experiences big and small. But, she always passed down her love of fashion and Stuart Weitzman shoes, which made it so much fun to work on this campaign together.”

The 76-year-old The First Wives Club actress echoed her daughter’s sentiment. “A dream mother-daughter moment with @stuartweitzman! Love you my baby @katehudson and yes being a shoe love is genetic. No lie … I had to get another closet for my Stuart Weitzman shoes,” she joked via Instagram.

The entire collection, which is currently available on stuartweitzman.com, features a range of platforms, slides, sandals and pumps that range in price from $395 to $495. With bright pops of color perfect for spring, funky snakeskin prints and classic black shoes, there’s truly something for everyone.

And it’s safe to say that fans are excited about the just-released campaign. “Icons,” one person wrote, while another said, “Two fabulous women.”

Other fans had more questions about Hawn’s custom closet. “But is the shoe closet made from cedar?! #overboard,” one follower quipped, while another joked, “Did Kurt build your new closet? Just thinking of Overboard.”

Hawn’s love of fabulous footwear certainly passed on to her daughter, who has been an ambassador for Stuart Weitzman for years. “I have such a deep appreciation for fashion,” she told Vogue in November 2021. “I love clothes and the experience of putting on something beautiful, seeing the love that artists — and I consider designers artists — put into everything they create.”

Hudson is somewhat of a fashion designer in her own right, as she launched her athleisure brand Fabletics in 2013. And she takes a “hands on” approach with everything from marketing to copywriting. “I like to build. It’s fun to be able to put incredibly talented people together and create something and then be able to go talk about it,” the founder told Refinery29 in 2019.

