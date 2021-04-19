Celebs Are Obsessed With Kate Hudson’s Fabletics — Here’s Proof!

Kate Hudson has had many iconic style moments throughout the years. And even though Andy Anderson’s iconic yellow dress will always be top of mind when it comes to the 42-year-old actress’ style, it’s become clear that Hudson’s favorite form of clothing is comfy activewear, specifically by Fabletics.

The Bride Wars star officially launched her brand back in October 2013. Since then, the line of activewear, accessories and athleisure has grown quite a bit, gaining a cult following of celeb fans.

One quick scroll through Instagram or a press play on Stories, and you’re bound to see a star breaking a sweat or posing for a photo in the brand’s super cute sports bras or stylish leggings.

The brand is affordably priced, size inclusive (it ranges from XXS to 4X) and high quality. Seriously, no see-through fabric or unsupportive sports bras!

Hudson, who co-founded the brand, has made her business much more than a little side hustle. “It’s a completely hands-on experience, from everything on the site to marketing strategies to talking about language. I like to build. It’s fun to be able to put incredibly talented people together and create something and then be able to go talk about it,” the founder told Refinery29 in 2019.

Well her hard paid off! The company has had some major celebrity partnerships and capsule collections over the past few years, including one with mom Goldie Hawn!

Demi Lovato got in on the action too, first partnering with the brand in 2017 and again in April 2020. The #Demi4Fabletics limited-edition capsule collection pledged $125, 000 to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the Worth Health Organization.

Reality stars have also developed quite a love for the brand, with some being #fableticsambassadors and other simply showing their support while working out or running errands.

The Bachelor’s Caelynn Miller-Keyes is a huge fan of the brand, wearing the brand’s clothing when having a “beach day” or just “walking around the neighborhood” with her pup.

Want to see the brand in action? Keep scrolling to see the super-cute Fabletics sets on some of your favorite stars.