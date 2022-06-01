The 17 Best Floral Tops and Dresses for Summer Under $50 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is in full bloom! We’ll spare you the “groundbreaking” quote from The Devil Wears Prada this time, but it’s safe to say that summer is another popular season to rock floral prints. So, we’re here to plant some seeds of inspiration (excuse the pun) with the best floral frocks and tops available at Amazon.

From maxi dresses to breezy blouses, these pieces will make you stand out from the crowd while still fitting in with the current fashion trends. Take these summery looks from a backyard barbecue to a flirty date night. And the best part? All of these floral finds are all under $50!

1. Pretty in pink! Featuring a cute cutout and tie-front details, this peplum crop top is the cream of the crop.

2. Vacay vibes! This backless crossover halter maxi dress is the perfect pick for a beach getaway.

3. Give the cold shoulder on a hot summer night with this smocked tiered midi dress. Available in a variety of colors and prints, you can easily find a shade that suits you for summer.

4. We honestly can’t believe this beautiful chiffon blouse is only $26! Such a steal for a long sleeve boho-chic closet staple.

5. We’re seriously smitten with this sweetheart neck sleeveless dress! The ruched bodice and A-line skirt give this midi the most flattering silhouette.

6. Stunning in satin! This slip dress with a cowl neckline and a sultry slit is an optimal option for a summer wedding.

7. Absolutely obsessed with this off-the-shoulder chiffon blouse! Add a pair of white denim, and you’ve got yourself an elegant summer ensemble.

8. This puff-sleeve maxi is nearly identical to the House of CB Tallulah dress at a fraction of the cost! Feminine, floral and ultra-flattering.

9. Peep this peep hole tie-front midi dress! So comfy and chic! As one shopper said, “Gorgeous and just the right amount of sexy.”

10. Made famous by Diane Von Furstenberg, the wrap dress is a classic piece with a universally flattering silhouette. And this floral tie-waist wrap maxi is an affordable option that you can wear to any summer function!

11. Blue skies and dresses ahead! Stay cool for the summer in this off-the-shoulder smocked maxi dress.

12. Flower power! We’re digging the vintage vibes of this breezy V-neck blouse with long balloon sleeves and a smocked cuffs.

13. If there’s one thing we love more than a spaghetti strap sundress, it’s a spaghetti strap sundress with pockets. This maxi dress comes in 22 different colors!

14. Look on the bright side in this vibrant long-sleeve maxi! The V-neck shows off a little skin (tastefully, of course), while the belt accentuates your waist.

15. If you’re like Us, then you prefer a sleeveless solution when you’re sweating in the summer. This V-neck blouse is super stretchy and trimmed with lace for added elegance.

16. Dream dress! This floral mini hugs your curves in all the right places will providing some tummy control with a looser swing silhouette.

17. Take it back to the ‘60s in this fashion-forward floral crochet top! Such a fun swim cover-up or stand-alone piece.

