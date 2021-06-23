17 Loose Summer Dresses That Are Comfy Enough to Travel In

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can confidently say that we’ve never been as excited to travel than right now! After a long vacation drought, well-deserved vacays are on the horizon for many of us. Previously, our getaway uniforms were strictly about comfort — leggings, basic tees and hoodies. But why not celebrate by putting together a more elevated travel ensemble?

A fabulous frock is a must, and we found adorable dresses that are comfortable enough for planes, trains and car trips. Keep reading to check out our favorite dress picks for the summer below!

17 Loose and Comfy Summer Dresses Perfect for Travel

Casual Mini Dresses

1. This T-shirt dress from Haola has a loose fit and a neckline that you can rock in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder style!

2. If you want a simple and straightforward look, this MOLERANI T-shirt dress is a strong basic.

3. You’ll feel like you’re wearing a comfy nightgown when you slip into this adorable tank dress from Amazon Essentials!

4. Love waffle knits? This loose T-shirt dress from IWOLLENCE was made for you!

5. This button-down dress from Kate Kasin is more put-together than other options, but it still has a beachy vibe that’s ideal for everyday wear!

Fancier Mini Dresses

6. We adore the tiered ruffles on this simple shift dress from KIRUNDO, plus it comes in tons of incredible prints!

7. This Lock and Love dress also has a chic tiered look, and you can purchase it in multiple silhouettes!

8. The bell sleeves on this FANCYINN dress are too stunning — we’re in love!

9. We adore the oversized fit of this shirtdress from Calvin Klein and its ultra-flouncy ruffled skirt!

10. This flowy Milumia dress has the ultimate boho look that we love rocking in the summer!

11. The touch of embroidery on the hem of this Romwe A-line dress gives it a more elevated feel!

Midi and Maxi Dresses

12. Shoppers are buying this spaghetti strap dress from OURS in multiple colors — it’s that good!

13. This billowy YESNO dress has an empire-waist style silhouette that looks flattering on virtually every shopper!

14. This Simier Fariry midi dress has a loose fit, but there’s an attached belt that highlights the waist!

15. We immediately fell for the design of this WOOSEA dress — its fitted wrap-style top and flowing skirt are a match made in heaven!

16. It doesn’t get more oversized than this funky printed maxi dress from Romacci!

17. This HUSKARY short-sleeve maxi dress is a closet essential for the summer, and one of Amazon’s bestselling styles!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

