Did We Just Score the Year’s Most Comfortable Summer Dress?

On summer days when we’re not dressing up, we gravitate toward clothing that doesn’t create any fuss. In other words: the looser and breezier, the better! We like to have room to breathe in our ensembles instead of rocking skintight pieces — not only because they feel lighter, but they’re almost always that much more comfortable.

That said, we prefer shopping for looser dresses which still maintain a structure. A basic T-shirt dress is ideal for more casual days, but if we want a more elevated look, sleek shirtdresses like this one from Cupshe are the right move! It offers up the ultimate in fun summery floral prints, plus the right style that we can tweak for any outing.

Get the CUPSHE Women’s Floral Shirt Dress for prices starting at $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress can easily be jazzed up for an afternoon brunch or rooftop hangout with friends, but it will still flourish as a beach cover-up! With the buttons running down the front, you can also use this as a kimono to team over other dresses or ensembles you already own. With each of the four floral prints, introducing this as a lightweight layer will spice up any outfit!

Shoppers who say they picked up this dress to be used specifically as a swim cover-up found it became a staple in their everyday rotation — and vice-versa! We adore finding this type of versatility as it’s incredibly rare — especially at this price point. Reviewers also claim that the fit is “perfectly oversized,” and the fabric feels fabulous against the skin. Whether you decide to keep this on hold until the summertime or you find ways to wear it now, this shirtdress is a piece that’s bound to go the distance.

