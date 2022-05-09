This Bustier Top Will Give You a Sleek Cinched-In Look for Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We instinctively start to show a little more skin as summer approaches, but we also do so in a strategic fashion. We want to make sure whatever we wear is the most flattering option in order to feel our absolute best! Our staple ensemble consists of a pair of go-to high-waisted jeans and a crop top, and there are several routes to take when it comes to the latter.

What we look for in crop tops include a flattering fit, which is of the upmost importance. Looser pieces are great for casual days, but when we want to look a bit dressier, we tend to go for more close-to-skin styles. Tops like this bustier number from SOLY HUX are exactly what we’re talking about, and it’s easy to be obsessed with the silhouette it creates!

Get the SOLY HUX Women’s Lace Up Sleeveless Bandeau Corset Top for prices starting at $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Though it’s not as aggressive as a traditional corset, this top mimics the aesthetic by offering a more structured bodice and lace-up detail in the back. This makes the top more adjustable so it can fit you perfectly! Shoppers say that it’s a major plus — it feels like a custom piece. If there weren’t an adjustable element, sizing this top would be far trickier. It’s a breeze to throw on!

This crop top has molded cups to support the chest and a tight fit around the waist, which cinches you in and helps to promote an hourglass silhouette. It has a sultry look — but fear not. You can still make this top work for daytime. Just throw on a lightweight kimono and you’re all set! With its sleek fit, style and structure, we think this crop top hits all of the most important marks when looking for new summer-ready pieces to add to your wardrobe. In the market for a new style score? You may have met your match!

