Channel Meghan Markle’s Famous Sold-Out Everlane Tote With This $15 Purse

We’re always impressed when someone with as much prestige and star power as Meghan Markle wears something that’s actually accessible to the rest of Us! The philanthropist, 40, has been spotted in some notable pieces from Everlane — one of them being the leather tote she sported during her first official outing as a couple with Prince Harry back in 2017.

We recently revisited the bag because we couldn’t think of a better everyday bag for the summer. It has the perfect warm brown hue that goes with any type of outfit! Unfortunately, when we checked Everlane, the bag appears to be out of stock — so we went on a quest to find a similar purse. Luckily, we came across just what we were looking for!

Get the Dreubea Women’s Soft Faux Leather Tote Bag for prices starting at $15 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

The two main elements we wanted our tote to have are the sleek and simple design and the brown hue, both of which are visible in this purse from Dreubea! The bag is made from a soft faux-leather material that’s smooth and looks just like the real thing. Buying vegan leather is not only more cost effective, but it’s also cruelty-free — plus, you get the same look! The rectangular shape is typical to shopper totes, and the interior is just as simple and streamlined as the exterior.

Dreubea Women’s Soft Faux Leather Tote Bag

Inside, you’ll find just one slip pocket and a large open compartment where you can throw in all of your essentials. This bag can fit your wallet, keys, phone, tablet and even a pair of shoes to change into! It’s a solid work bag, travel tote or go-to day-to-day carry-all. We’re not sure if the infamous Everlane tote will ever be back in stock or be available in this same shade, so if you want to get the same look now and save some money in the process, this tote is our top pick!

