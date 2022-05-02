7 Summer Sandals That Will Make Your Legs Look Miles Long

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you aren’t naturally blessed with long legs and are shopping for summer, don’t stress. There are no limitations to what all of Us can wear, but when it comes to sandals, we do have a few tips and tricks if elongating your legs is the goal.

Shoes that lack straps around the ankles are always a solid detail to look out for, but if you do want that extra support, make sure you gravitate toward thinner straps that don’t cut off the leg. Taller heels will always make legs look longer, but if you’re not comfortable with height, there are plenty of ways to nail that supermodel aesthetic. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a slew of sandals below that will surely be of assistance — read on for more!

These Chunky Platforms

Shoes with chunkier elements like this pair can immediately give your leg a slimmer appearance and make them look longer! We also adore this plush mule style — it’s beyond trendy.

Get the Circus by Sam Edelman Marianna platforms for $90 at Zappos!

These Pointed Toe Sandals

Though these sandals have a lower heel, the pointed toe is a great way to elongate your silhouette! The thinner straps around the ankles can be criss-crossed up the leg to further emphasize that effect.

Get the ALOHAS Mirage sandals for $180 at Zappos!

These Super Strappy Heels

Nude is an excellent shade to shop for if you want to make legs look longer, and these thin straps add the cherry on top! These heels are intricate yet simple at the same time, which makes them increddibly versatile for both daytime and dressier evening ensembles.

Get the Schutz Heyde heeled sandals on sale for prices starting at $75 at Zappos!

These Sleek Leather Mules

This shoe is another A+ example of an elongating sandal that doesn’t have too high of a heel. The thicker strap over the toe is curved in the right spot and just thick enough to give you support. The leg is extended — without the discomfort!

Get the Naturalizer Stacy mules on sale for prices starting at $79 at Zappos!

These Clear Wedges

A clear shoe, even when it has a tint, can make legs look longer thanks to the translucent element! The straps don’t cut off the legs, and these are an easy way to incorporate something different into your wardrobe.

Get the Steve Madden Isa Wedge Sandal on sale for prices starting at $71 at Zappos!

These Espadrille Platforms

An espadrille is a classic summertime shoe, and we’re completely obsessed with this platform version! Again, the nude hue does have leg-elongating abilities, and the slide style sans ankle straps helps further that look.

Get the Sam Edelman Laine espadrilles for $90 at Zappos!

These Statement Platforms

If you want to get into the mega platform trend, we can’t think of a better shoe to try! The five-inch height of the heel along will elongate your legs, but the thick platform actually brings the heel height down to three inches — making them more manageable.

Get the GUESS Venda platforms for $90 at Zappos!

