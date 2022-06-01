Our Top Shift Dress for the Summer Costs Just $28 — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dresses and the summer season go hand in hand. Once the weather warms up, they’re our go-to garments. In the heat, our favorite styles to don are looser frocks that feel easy to wear — and one of these silhouettes is the shift dress.

These dresses fit on the relaxed side and feel casual, yet still look put-together at the same time. We found the most fabulous frock that checks all of these boxes, and it’s super affordable at just $20 for the entire look!

Get the KEKE LILI Swiss Dot Dress for $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress from KEKE LILI may be simple, but there are a couple of features that make it feel a bit more special. For starters, each color option has a beautiful double-layered design with a sheer overlay — including embroidered polka-dot details. The majority of the dress is lined, but the sheer layer does allow for a bit of a see-through moment on the sleeves, plus a little dash on the hem as well.

Speaking of the sleeves, they’re another feature on this dress that we’re swooning over. They fit loose and have a ruffle right on the hem which adds some more volume to the aesthetic and makes the garment feel more flowy. It’s a subtle detail, but it truly makes all of the difference when it comes to the overall vibe of this dress!

You can pick up this dress in an array of seriously stunning shades. We’re particularly fond of the light pastel hues, which we think are made for the summer! But if you do want to pick it up in a more versatile staple color, there’s plenty to choose from. Black and white are always safe bets to buy, but you can also spice up your wardrobe with mint, baby pink or pale yellow! No matter which option you decide to go for, we have a feeling this dress may become one of your chicest new ensembles to wear all summer long.

