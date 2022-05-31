Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Sometimes I feel like Jennifer Garner in the classic rom-com 13 Going on 30. I can’t wait to blossom into an empowered adult who has mastered the art of effortless elegance. And then I remember I’ve already grown up… Does anyone else feel like they’re just sort of winging it in the real world? Faking it until you’ve made it? I’m definitely an independent woman (thank you, Destiny’s Child), but there’s still one feminine skill I’ve never quite perfected — walking in heels. I always look so awkward stumbling around in stilettos. Gravity is not on my side!

Since strutting in elevated shoes is not my strong suit, I’ve tried to find heels that give me a lift while providing maximum comfort. If I’m going to ditch my sneakers for extended periods of time, I better not have to deal with blisters by the end of the night. After hearing the hype about the Chinese Laundry Theresa heels, I finally tried them out for myself. And I am happy to report that these platform sandals may just be the comfiest heels I’ve ever owned! I danced the night away in these shoes at a wedding and didn’t have to soak my feet in an ice bath when I got back home. Footloose and fancy-free! Shop these game-changing heels from Zappos for all your special events this summer.

Get the Chinese Laundry Theresa for just $80 at Zappos!

The Chinese Laundry Theresa heel is an open-toe sandal that will never go out of style. Even though the height is almost four inches high, the block heel and one-inch platform balance you out. There’s also extra support around your ankle with the crisscrossing straps, and the lightly padded footbed adds extra comfort.

Available in both leather and suede fabric and seven different neutral colors, this shoe is a closet staple. I own the nude suede style, and I’ve found that it matches virtually any outfit! Perfect for date night, wedding season or summer vacation.

Get the Chinese Laundry Theresa for just $80 at Zappos!

I have a narrow foot, but shoppers with wider feet said that these heels also fit perfectly! It’s like the Sisterhood of the Traveling Shoes! And multiple reviewers called these heels the “perfect bridesmaid shoes!” One customer added, “Or honestly, perfect shoes for any formal event when you’ll be on your feet, over all kinds of terrain, breaking it down on the dance floor, and/or performing random rescue operations. The platform made them really comfortable and the suede/chunky heel makes them stand out from every other nude heel out there and gave them a cool vintage-y vibe.”

Trust Us — these Chinese Laundry Theresa heels are the real deal.

See it! Get the Chinese Laundry Theresa for just $80 at Zappos!

Not your style? Explore more from Chinese Laundry here and shop all other heels at Zappos here!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your shoe collection? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!