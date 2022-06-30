Unconditional love! Kate Hudson tagged along with her son Ryder as he found a way to show just how much he loves his siblings — by tattooing them on his arm!

The 18-year-old, whom Hudson, 43, shares with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, headed to tattoo artist Claudio Traina on Wednesday, June 29, to get some sentimental ink featuring his siblings’ initials.

Ryder’s new arm tattoo features a C for his sister Cheyenne, 13, who is the daughter of Robinson, 55, and ex-wife Allison Bridges. He also got a B for his brother Bingham, 10, whom the Something Borrowed star shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and an R for Rani Rose, 3, Hudson’s daughter with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a few photos of the outing, posting a photo of herself, Ryder and Traina with their arms around each other smiling. A second snap features Ryder’s new “CBR” ink on his right bicep as he poses looking tough for the camera.

The new body art comes just a few weeks after Ryder’s graduation from high school. Hudson, who reunited with Robinson for the occasion, once again took to Instagram to post pictures of herself with Bingham, Rani Rose and Ryder holding his diploma.

“Today was a big day for our family,” the California native captioned the touching post. “A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like ‘hey, one day it will be 2022 and you’ll graduate from high school!’ As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!”

She continued, “@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone’s life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter.”

Hudson concluded her heartfelt tribute by giving a shoutout to all the other proud guardians watching their children graduate that day, writing, “To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain’t easy but fly kiddos fly! 💫.”

Despite calling it quits in 2007, Hudson and Robinson have worked hard at maintaining a healthy friendship for the sake of their son Ryder.

“I do feel that when you get divorced, you know, you’re still in a relationship,” the Almost Famous actress said during a March 2019 episode of the “Divorce Sucks!” podcast. “It’s just a different kind of relationship. You know, you’re going to have good days, you’re going to have bad days. You’re going to have good weeks, bad weeks.”

Hudson revealed at the time that her secret to coparenting with her exes, who she labeled as “really present fathers,” is keeping in contact via text and email – even when it would be easier not to.

“It just goes in spurts,” she explained to host Laura Wasser. “I personally prefer a laid-back approach, but sometimes when you’re laid-back, things can get confused. … I think you just have to be super-structured.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!