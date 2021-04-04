Singing their praises! Oliver Hudson gushed about his kids’ relationships with their grandparents, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

“My parents are amazing grandparents,” the Nashville alum, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 30, of his mom, 75, and stepdad, 70, while promoting Super 8 by Wyndham’s #JourneySafe PSA. “We’re a very tight family. We all live very close to each other. … They’re amazing people, amazing grandparents, amazing parents.”

In 2015, Hawn told Porter magazine that she and Russell, who she’s been in a relationship with since 1983, valued a “strong family unit,” explaining, “We were very present with our children. It’s the same way we grew up.”

Oliver exclusively told Us three years later that his kids — Wilder, 13, Bodhi, 11, and Rio, 7 — often hang out with Kate Hudson‘s — Ryder, 17, Bingham, 9, and Rani, 2. “I’m the cool uncle,” the Rules of Engagement alum said in November 2018. “I let my kids watch movies that I probably shouldn’t, so when Kate’s kids come to my house, I’m sure they’re pretty excited because I let them watch things that Kate will not let them watch.”

The Carolina Moon star joked at the time that these risks were “worth” it, saying, “You need an uncle that’s gonna let them do things. That’s the point of being a cool uncle!”

A source exclusively told Us in April 2019 that the actress, 41, rarely had all three of her children at home “because the boys spend a lot of time” at Oliver’s house. The insider added, “Her kids are happy and surrounded by love and a big family. That’s what’s most important to her.”

Oliver told Us on Tuesday that he feels the same way and has had an “awesome” time quarantining with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I love being around my kids,” the Scream Queens alum gushed. “It can be a lot, but I’m lucky … to be with my kids every day. It’s been good for us. I don’t even want them to go back to school. I liked the idea of being able to get on the road, go camp or do something and do school remotely.”

The actor warned other parents not to become “complacent” as the world began to “open [back] up.” Oliver, who voices bobblehead Coach in the PSA about safe road trips, told Us, “While we’re getting there, we need to be real … and stay safe.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper