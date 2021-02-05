Christopher Plummer died at his Connecticut home on Friday, February 5. The Sound of Music star was 91.

Deadline broke the news, revealing that Elaine Taylor — Plummer’s wife of more than five decades — was by his side when he died.

Lou Pitt, the actor’s longtime manager, released a statement to Deadline on Plummer’s death.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us,” Pitt told the outlet.

Plummer got his start as a stage actor and in radio in his native Canada. He went on to appear on Broadway and London’s West End before making the transition to film acting. Plummer enjoyed a long career, appearing in more than 100 movies, including All the Money in the World and Knives Out. The award-winning actor stepped in to replace Kevin Spacey in the former. He was best known for his 1965 appearance as Captain John Von Trapp in The Sound of Music.

He won two Tony Awards for his work and was nominated for several more. Plummer also won an Oscar for his appearance in The Sound of Music and was nominated for another for All the Money in the World.

Not long after the news of Plummer’s death broke, tributes to the actor began pouring in online. Film critics, movie buffs and even his famous friends celebrated his life and shared memories of him on social media.

