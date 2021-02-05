Christopher Plummer, the actor known for his roles in The Sound of Music and other critically acclaimed films, has died. He was 91.

His family confirmed to Deadline that he died at his Connecticut home with wife Elaine Taylor by his side.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words,” Lou Pitt, his manager of 46 years, said. “He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

Story is developing.