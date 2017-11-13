Christopher Plummer is working tirelessly as he prepares to take over Kevin Spacey’s role in All the Money in the World amid the House of Cards star’s sexual misconduct scandal.

As previously reported, director Ridley Scott made the unprecedented decision to remove Spacey, 58, from the biographical crime drama, which finished filming in August, after several men accused the actor of sexual harassment and assault. Plummer, 87, stepped in to take on the role of billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. The film begins a 10-day reshoot on Monday, November 13, and is still scheduled to premiere on December 22.

“It’s going to be different, naturally,” the Sound of Music actor told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Man Who Invented Christmas premiere in New York City on Sunday, November 12. “The situation is very sad. … Kevin is such a talented and gifted actor. It’s just so sad. It’s such a shame.”

Plummer explained that he was originally in talks to star in the movie before Spacey signed on, so he was already familiar with the story. “Ridley came to me, and I agreed because I want to work with him,” he said. “He’s very good, and I love the script. The script was wonderful. … I admire Ridley very much and I’m thrilled that he came to me immediately.”

The Canadian actor, who said he hasn’t spoken to Spacey, already has all of his lines memorized, too. “I’ve had to because I don’t have a day off,” he said, adding that costars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams will also be reshooting some scenes. “I don’t know Michelle or Mark, actually. So I’m going to be able to meet them on set.”

Through it all, Plummer is determined to “play a great role,” he told Us. “I’m used to big roles and lots of words. I’m used to that. I’m trying to be as good as I can be, but [the script] fascinates me. It’s very well-written.”

Spacey, meanwhile, is currently seeking treatment at The Meadows rehab clinic in Arizona. He was spotted at the facility for the first time over the weekend.

The Man Who Invented Christmas, which follows author Charles Dickens as he writes his classic A Christmas Carol, is out Wednesday, November 22.

